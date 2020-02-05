A box of chocolates and flowers may become passé Valentine’s Day gifts as romantic people discover “boxes of love” created by artists.
The “Petite Perfection Cigar Box Show” is back again this year at Jessel Gallery throughout February and March.
This show, which was first introduced last February, was so popular that the gallery is planning to host it annually.
The opening reception for the cigar box show is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road.
“I wanted to design a show featuring affordable tiny treasures as the perfect ‘box of love’ that lasts as opposed to a box of chocolates. Each box is unique,” said Jessel Gallery owner, Jessel Miller. This is a show filled with beauty, humor and love. The boxes are inventive, surprising, exquisite, hilarious and generally inspiring.”
“This year, we’re giving many artists the opportunity to show their work with these intimate pieces. That’s why I love doing it, Miller said. “It’s becoming an annual exhibit. It’s taking a life of its own.”
“Many people love art and yet feel they cannot afford an original work of art,” Miller said. “This show gives everyone the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind design.
Prices on the works of art in the “Petite Perfection Cigar Box Show” range from $90 to $900.
Well over 50 boxes by 35 artists are in the show. This year, a few of the boxes are from European artists.
Larry Youdell
Most of the boxes are topped with miniature oil or acrylic paintings but there are exceptions. Larry Youdell’s boxes are decorated with inlaid wood.
Some of the paintings have been attached to the box with Velcro so they can be removed from the box and framed.
Throughout the enormous main exhibit room, the boxes have been arranged on specially installed shelving. Many of professional artist’s cigar box creations are directly beneath one of more of their large paintings hanging on the wall. In addition, if the artists have written books, the books are on display in close proximity.
Alan Sanborn
Alan Sanborn’s boxes are placed beneath his “East of Geyserville” watercolor painting on the wall.
To launch this show, Miller distributed the cigar boxes to her favorite artists and gave them the “mission” of painting on or in a cigar box or creating something special including three-dimensional work.
Next to some boxes is an “Open Me” message. Surprises are in store for those who follow the instructions. Some boxes have wonderful stories inside as well as outside.
“I love surprises, and I have always loved boxes so the most interesting feature besides the wonderful artwork on the outside of the boxes is the fact that some artists added surprises on the inside,” Miller said.
You have free articles remaining.
There is rich diversity in the exhibit’s appearance and subject matter.
Cris Kelly
One of the more unusual boxes is Cris Kelly’s sculpture of a man with a cigar and his dog atop the box.
Laura Regan
A number of boxes have paintings of animals. Laura Regan’s boxes feature detailed paintings of animals such as her appealing Australian koala.
Gayle Simpson
Gayle Simpson, a retired art instructor and cancer survivor for five years, has 15 boxes in the show. Her work reveals scenes from Napa Valley as well as an eclectic mix that include mannequins in a warehouse and a box her husband suggested she make. This special box has a lock and the message “your heart is safe with me.”
“I like to do exact vineyard scenes that people might recognize,” Simpson said. “I like to do things that are meaningful for Napa Valley.”
Some of Simpson’s boxes depict wineries that “burned in the fires.”
“I use Derwent Inktense pencils. They are the best watercolor pencil ever. You can use them dry but mix them with water and the color turns into vibrant ink,” Simpson said. “Once it’s dry, the color is fixed, and you can work over the top of it. It is permanent.”
She also said facing cancer made her more earnest about her art.
Jeanette Monterio
Jeanette Monterio has two intriguing boxes in the show, saying it took her five days to transform one of the boxes into a book with moving pages.
There’s “a revelation” on each page of the book she created. A viewer, turning the pages, sees the message “Life is Love” on the first page, “Love is Love” on the next and “Love is all there is” on the last.
“I’m inspired by the cigar box show. The boxes create more relationship between the artist and viewer,” Monterio said. “The viewer engages by touching the artwork.”
“I also like to see all the artists come together in their creative ways. I think it enriches the community,” Monterio said. “It’s a community builder.”
“There’s something sweet about a small box holding treasures. It brings me back to my childhood,” Monterio said. “In a way, these boxes are a metaphor for a person. You see the outside but don’t really know a person until you see the inside.”