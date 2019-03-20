Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) has launched the Napa Valley Creative Directory , a free website to find local talent.
In January, ACNV eliminated membership for their organization, replacing it with free industry services through their Insider Link program.
The Creative Directory is a searchable database intended to make it easy for anyone to find creative people for hire, and for artists to showcase their talent.
The Creative Directory offers free profiles so that every artist has a chance to be found, and featured profiles for those who want a little extra visibility. There’s no referral fees, and everyone is able to decide the terms of their working agreement.
Creative people wanting to promote their services may sign up a profile at CreativeDirectoryNapaValley.com.