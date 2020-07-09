Arts Council Napa Valley announces Emergency Fund grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arts Council Napa Valley [ACNV] Emergency Fund, and the ACNV Education Alliance, Arts Council Napa Valley has provided the summer 2020 Emergency Fund grants to 15 local artists and organizations and six local schools thanks to funding provided by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation.

Recipients received between $500 and $2,500 each, totaling $40,026 awarded to local individuals, organizations, and arts education programs that have suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small nonprofit organizations include the American Canyon Arts Foundation and Calistoga Art Center.

Programs that received grants for cancelled programs include:

— Vintage High School Choral Music Program for the cancellation of “West Side Story.”

—American Canyon High School Theatre Arts & Scholarship programs for the cancellations of “Cinderella” the school’s annual fundraising concert.

— Saint Helena High School drama program for the cancellation of “Newsies.”

—Justin-Siena High School theater program for the cancellation of “High School Musical.”