Arts Council Napa Valley announces winter grants

With support provided by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) has awarded $20,000 in winter 2022 Community Fund grants. Six local programs will receive between $2,500 and $5,000 each.

The recipients are:

• Collaborative Mural at Pueblo Vista Magnet School: Kristina Young will lead Pueblo Vista students in a project to paint a 625 sq. ft. exterior mural that celebrates local native species and pollinators. Students will participate in all phases of the creative process. The program includes an educational presentation by local scientists Rob Keller and Dr. Amber Manfree.

• Books4Kids, Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation: The Books4Kids program provides every first-grader at each school with 10 free books. ACNV is providing funds for book distribution and program implementation at one school site.

• Three Sundays of Shows for Kids & Families, E&M Presents — This program provides underserved kids and families with free tickets for six matinee performances of three live shows at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center. The shows, from E&M Presents, are The Joshua Show, Amazing Bubble Man, and The Fitzgeralds.

• "Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.": Cafeteria Kids Theater will present a full-scale musical production class in spring 2022 for students ages 7-13. "Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.," will be produced at Napa Valley College with performances open to the public.

• Oxbow Bridge Project, Lowell Downey & The Suscol Intertribal Council: Indigenous artists will create an artistic and educational experience throughout the Oxbow Commons about the indigenous people who lived and live in Napa Valley. The art will be sandblasted onto the bridges, and the environment will become a 24-hour-a-day laboratory of learning for residents and tourists.

• ACAF Student Art & Music Festival, American Canyon Art Foundation: The ACAF Student Art & Music Festival is a summer weekend event featuring creative arts in all media, music and spoken word performances from American Canyon High School students, and will include awards for outstanding works in conjunction with an arts scholarship program.

Since the inception of the Community Fund, ACNV has provided more than $100,000 to artists and small non-profit organizations, so that local work may grow and deepen the impact of arts and culture for all in the Napa County community.

The funding requests in each grant cycle far exceed the amount ACNV is able to award. Thus, many deserving projects are unable to be funded. The organization is dedicated to continuing fundraising to grow the Community Fund and its impact. If you are interested in more information on how you can help, please contact ACNV’s program manager, Crysta Tim at Crysta@artscouncilnv.org or (707) 257-2117.