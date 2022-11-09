Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance announces October's student stars in the arts

The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance has recognized 18 local students as October's Visual and Performing Arts Student of the Month winners.

The annual awards initiative seeks nominees monthly, culminating in a scholarship ceremony at the end of the school year.

Last school year, nearly 100 students were honored with the Student of the Month award, while 20 went on to win special recognition. The $10,000 in scholarships were awarded to these students in five different categories: Performing Arts Student of the Year; Visual Arts Student of the Year; High School Distinction (band, vocal, theater, digital, film and studio), Middle School Distinction (Band, Studio, Digital), and Elementary Distinction.

Here are October’s winners:

High School

Theater Art: Lillie Pace, American Canyon High School senior

Teacher Summer Heartt writes: “Since her freshman year, Lillie has demonstrated curiosity, commitment and passion for theatre and the performing arts. Lillie is a fourth-year drama student who has taken Drama 2 and Advanced Drama and is now a student tutor for Drama 2 and the Thespian Society co-president.

"Since Day One in drama, Lillie has been a standout talent. Lillie has shown incredible capacity as a performer and design collaborator.”

Digital Art (tie): Melissa Missy Honrade, American Canyon High School senior

Teacher Stephen Pult-Vega writes: “Missy is extremely responsible, respectful and conscientious about her artwork. Her artwork is excellent, and her attitude outstanding. She displays a positive “can do'' attitude and has a great passion for success in any and all tasks. She is friendly, helpful and caring towards others' success, which makes for a great future artist mentor."

Digital Art (tie): Giovanni Ramirez Meza, New Technology High School junior

Teacher Lisa Gottfried writes: “Giovanni is one of those quiet but incredibly competent students. He takes great care with his work and pushes himself to apply the classroom lessons in new ways. He volunteers for leadership roles in the classroom … This kid is a graphic designer in the making. The community partners we have worked with this year are so excited to see the work that he has put together."

Studio Art (tie): Karley Martin, Oxbow senior

Chris Thorton, Dean of Studio Arts, writes: “Karley Martin joined The Oxbow School community this fall and has shown exemplary talent in her artistic executions, seeks out feedback and has shown much personal growth in her few months on campus. She works hard at exploring the different disciplines at Oxbow and has advanced in her recent oil paintings. Karley is truly passionate about oil painting and portraiture. She is a methodical painter who challenges herself with each new piece.”

Studio Art (tie): Giorgio Baldini, Justin-Siena High School junior

Teacher Aleta Andrews writes: “Giorgio genuinely enjoys making art and goes above and beyond on every assignment. As an art teacher, this is just so refreshing — to have a student that really wants to improve on their skills and thoroughly enjoys the process from start to finish. He was nominated last year for the National Art Honor Society council, where he became secretary of the group. It's truly been an honor to watch him grow in the two short years that I have known him.”

Studio Art (tie): Maeve Reinsimar, Vintage High School freshman

Teacher Crystal Clark writes: “Maeve is a rare find. [As] a freshman in my Art 2 class, she dives right into each project with enthusiasm and grace. Everything she creates is completed with care and attention to detail. She is creative and a very skilled young artist — from her gorgeous sketchbook pages to her finished (more polished) works, an equal amount of effort and attention goes into the work. In addition to being a fantastic young artist, she always has a positive attitude and is an inspiration to everyone around her.”

Studio Art (tie): Aldo Medina, Napa High School junior

Teacher Kristi Crickmore writes: “[Aldo is] working and dedicated to creating beautiful work.”

Dance: Rylee Land, Napa High School senior

Teacher Hollie Johnson writes: “Rylee Land has been in the dance department and on the Spiritleader and Salsa teams. She is currently a dance officer, where she mentors a beginner dance class. She was selected as a dance captain of the Spiritleader Gold team. She is talented, positive, kind and a great leader.”

Band and Orchestra: Josiah Ramelo, American Canyon High School junior

Teacher Brendan Day writes: “Josiah has a curiosity and desire to explore different instruments and styles of music to as much depth as he can. He plays drumset in our jazz band, French horn in our wind ensemble, and the mellophone in the marching band and has been learning the saxophone at home on his own. Josiah is also a mentor and leader to many of his peers.”

Choir: Noah Goldman, Napa High School senior

Teacher Duncan Cooper writes: “Noah Goldman has been integral to the massive culture shift that has occurred in the Napa High Vocal Music Program over his four years in high school. Noah embodies the spirit of a safe and understanding community while still maintaining rigorous musical expectations. Noah is always ready to lend a hand to his peers, teaching them their parts or helping them with understanding music theory.

"Noah played the lead (Seymour) in "Little Shop of Horrors" last year, and will once again be playing the lead in this year's musical: "Be More Chill" — all while participating in four choral ensembles at the school. Additionally, Noah is acting as our choir president this school year. No other student embodies the mission of Napa High Choir as accurately as Noah Goldman.“

Photography: James Maldonado Grijalva, Napa High School senior

Teacher Karla Palmer writes: “James has a great eye and always turns his work in on time. He has won two local photo contests and is very creative.”

Middle and Elementary winners

Digital Art: Aspen Greenberg, Redwood Middle School 8th grade

Teacher Andrew Winegarner writes: “Aspen is an all-around great student; studious, polite, and a great artist.”

Studio Art: Kara Weakley, Silverado Middle School, 8th grade

Teacher Julia Zmed writes: "Kara welcomes a challenge. They will take a simple, straightforward assignment, then transmute it into something that pushes them out of their comfort zone. Their drawing skills are developing leaps and bounds with every new work of art completed. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Theater Art: Luis Gonzalez, American Canyon Middle School, 7th grade

Teacher Sarah Grant writes: “This student has been a leader and amazingly helpful when it comes to building the set for our show. He has given up his lunch period to help finish his task for the day. He is asking questions, helping other teams, and taking on extra work. I am excited to see his growth this year for Technical Theater.”

Band & Orchestra: Secondo Monticelli, Silverado Middle School, 8th grade

Teacher Brian Beggs writes: “Secondo has been in Orchestra at SMS all three years of middle school. He is a great musician and is also this year's SMS Performing Arts ASB Treasurer. Secondo also participates in NVYSO Sinfonia. Secondo is a positive person and supportive of his fellow classmates.”

Studio Art (tie): Isaac Mendoza Robles, Phillips 5th grade

Teacher Jennifer Veveiros writes: “Isaac is such a talented and amazing creator. He really took this project and made it his own. Instead of copying the sample in our art unit, he decided to create his own shapes of the birds and fruit so he could have a unique composition. His great use of oil pastels shows how he can layer colors and blend them. They really pop on the black construction paper.”

Studio Art (tie): Valeria Ramirez, Phillips 1st grade

Teacher Paula Sotiras writes: “This first-grader created a beautiful work of art by studying straight lines and curves, then using sharpie markers and bleeding colored tissue paper to apply color.”

Studio Art (tie): Isaiah Almodobar, Phillips 5th grade

Teacher Lisa Fry writes: “We did a Meet the Masters' art project and learned how to add texture to our painting project. Isaiah did a great job showing the different textures in his hills, using the materials provided and through the choice of color. He also added the "broccoli trees" to his painting and showed the different colors in the swirls.”

The Arts Council is now accepting nominations for November for college, high school, middle school and elementary from Napa County visual and performing arts teachers. Visit the Arts Council Napa Valley website (artscouncilnapavalley.org/education-alliance) for more information and to access the nomination form. Nominations are due by the 25th of every month.

