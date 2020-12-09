Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance announces Students of the Month

Theater Arts department Head Jennifer King recognized Sanchez for her maturity. “She took direction with enthusiasm and was able to make adjustments to the acting style required for Zoom performance,” King said, “It is very different than theater acting. It requires tremendous technical skill to demonstrate a credible relationship on the digital stage.”

Visual Arts: Nicole Hutchinson, Napa High School senior

Visual art teacher Kristi Crickmore recognized Hutchinson for her creative bravery and impressive work ethic for a young artist. “She always has a giant canvas in front of her. One of the few not afraid to go big.” Hutchinson is currently working on bold, colorful portraits that reveal the soul of her subjects.

Digital Media: Narangoo Erdene Ochir, New Tech High junior

Digital Arts Teacher Lisa Gottfried appreciates Ochir’s attentiveness in Zoom class saying, “She is someone who always, always does her very best, asks lots of questions and pushers herself in the realm of art, trying new techniques.” Ochir also maintains a robust website filled with drawings, oil paintings and digital art.

Photography: Sean Patrick Flaherty, Justin-Siena High School senior