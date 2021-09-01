Arts news from Napa Valley College

“I am very excited to be teaching stagecraft again this fall because that means that we are back on stage, ready to perform live theater again. It is exhilarating to be back teaching in person after being out of the classroom during COVID.” said Cowell. “There is a certain energy in watching the students learn how to build a set, focus lights and run a light board — all of which is best done in the classroom. The pandemic has changed the way we create live theater, and I am thrilled to explore all mediums of theater-making with our students."