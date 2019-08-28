Arts Council Napa Valley's (ACNV) fifth annual Napa County State of the Arts Summit is coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The summit is mini-conference that happens every two years with the mission to inspire, inform and build networks.
This year, the program will be run similar to a TED talk event addressing one of the most local arts issues: space — more specifically, living, working and creative spaces in Napa County.
The keynote speaker will be David Keenan, co-founder of the Oakland-based Omni Commons and Safer DIY Spaces, an Oakland-based coalition of architects, artists, contractors, and community organizers that was born out of the tragic Ghost Ship fire in December 2016.
A veteran of DIY spaces in the Bay Area since 2012, Keenan has spent years navigating planning and safety departments. His knowledge on how to present a cohesive plan for a space, how to appeal permit denials, and how to do it without paying excess fees hidden along the way has allowed him to help many people in his career as a DIY space advocate.
He invites people to come with him to meetings at city offices to observe the process. This daily work is designed to establish a larger and larger advocacy network for DIY spaces.
“We need people who know how to interface with cities on issues like permitting and engineering,” he says.
ACNV has identified that core idea of empowerment as something that needs to be examined and implemented in Napa County.
Following the keyynote speaker is a discussion panel about this issue from various local viewpoints. The panelists will include Keenan as well as Molly Rattigan, head of Housing and Homelessness for Napa County, Robin Schabes, head of the economic development department for the city of Napa. The panel will be moderated by Chris DeNatale, ACNV’s CEO and president. There will be an opportunity for the community to submit questions in September.
The event is intended to inspire dialogue between local officials, creative industry professionals and local community members about how Napa County can invite a more sustainable arts culture, starting with figuring out spaces for it to happen in.
It will be followed by a networking mixer, providing refreshments and entertainment from local artists.
Napa County State of the Arts is 3-7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Yountville Community Center. The event is open to the public. Registration is $5 for Creative Directory profile holders, $10 for students and teachers (ID Required), and $20 for general admission.
To register visit the ArtsCouncilNapaValley.org. Have questions? Please reach out to info@ArtsCouncilNV.org.
Interested in sponsoring the event? Please reach out to chris@ArtsCouncilNV.org.
This summit is made possible through major supporters of Arts Council Napa Valley, including the County of Napa, the Hewlett Foundation, the California Arts Council, the City of Napa.