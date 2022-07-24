Ashland is back: Oregon Shakespeare Festival is welcoming visitors

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland didn't disappear, but COVID-19 took its toll on the small town whose mainstays are Southern Oregon University and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Two years after canceling its 2020 season, OSF is once again filling theaters and the charming little town hums with visitors.

This year’s season is a bit truncated, with eight plays rather than the usual 11. Many of my favorite eateries have permanently closed (Amuse, Standing Stone, Smithfield’s, Coquina, Sesame), but I found new places to recommend.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But first, the plays. OSF never fails to please. It was great to be back in the Allen Elizabethan theater under the stars on a summer evening for "The Tempest." James Ryen's Caliban, animated, angry and drawing empathy from this viewer, stole the show. The production included video projection and twinkle lights on the facade. The Big Dipper clearly on view up above and balmy temperatures made for a magical evening.

Please note that the festival follows county guidelines for safety, and although mask requirements had been lifted earlier, they were back in force in late June, even outdoors. We were required to present photo ID, proof of vaccination and one booster for entry to all the plays.

"Unseen," brilliantly written by Mona Monsour, takes the stage in the 300-seat Thomas Theater. Three talented actresses tell the story of a photojournalist found unconscious at the scene of a massacre in Syria. The play explores her relationships with her mother and a professor in Istanbul as they attempt to unravel what happened.

The play resonates with audiences who are all too familiar with current suffering in war zones across the planet. Conflict photojournalists must learn to shoot pictures without getting too close to the tragedies they witness. We all need to find ways to “see” atrocities taking place in our world without succumbing to deep depression. All of us in my group left the theater in tears. I highly recommend this thought-provoking play.

"How I Learned What I Learned," originally published in 2003 and reconceived in 2018, is a one-man play by August Wilson. Wilson acted the role himself in the past.

Veteran actor Steven Anthony Jones gives a nuanced performance of events from Wilson's life. He begins and ends the play with the statement that being born Black is not an accident, but a "moment of profound creativity."

Wilson has no bitterness for the "well-meaning white folk" that make up most theater audiences, but shows repeatedly how and why Black lives are different. From an early age, what Wilson learned was to have R-E-S-P-E-C-T for himself and others. He quit any job where he wasn't treated with respect. Filled with beautiful prose and poetry from one of our most celebrated African-American playwrights, "How I Learned" is an entertaining foundation for discussion of race in America.

"Revenge Song," A Vampire Cowboys Creation, presents a musical celebration of the LGBTQ+ search for acceptance, happiness and, yes, revenge. It’s loosely based on the story of a 17th century French female bisexual cross-dresser who just wants a job. Julie is a punk-rock comic-book-style superhero. Be prepared for lots of laughs, along with profanity, sexuality, sword fights and sacrilege, as the hero makes quite a shambles of her local nunnery.

"Once on This Island" revives an Off Broadway musical from 1990, re-imagined on the island of Haiti. Ciera Dawn plays the suffering Cinderella character, who seems plucked from a Disney animation.

Not unlike the Little Mermaid, the Black peasant girl falls in love with the ruling-class Creole "prince" and sacrifices herself to save him. We all know how this turns out, when the fellow's family finds out who shares his bed. The play has beautiful singing and lovely sets and costumes, but it felt like I'd seen this one before.

"Unseen" and "I How Learned" close their runs at the end of July. In mid-August, OSF will open two more plays, "King John" and "Confederates"; along with the other plays, they will continue into October.

From late November through December, there is just one play, "It's Christmas, Carol." Ticket prices have been reduced and seats are filling up, so don't miss your chance to see great theater and support OSF.

Where to eat

All that theater requires nourishment, so on to the restaurants!

Osteria La Briccola, a northern Italian eatery located where The Loft used to be, upstairs on North Main Street, is so popular, we weren’t able to get a reservation that would accommodate an 8 p.m. curtain.

We thoroughly enjoyed another Italian place, Cucina Biazzi, located in a house on East Main Street. It is not a new restaurant, but I had overlooked it in the past.

The four-course meal included a wonderful Antipasti di Stagione—beans, radish, salumi, goat cheese, olives, red pepper and fresh bread. Diners then choose a pasta course and an entree and the meal concluded with a green salad.

The chef created tasty dishes with shrimp and the polenta was creamy and authentic. We felt we'd been transported to Italy, dining al fresco on the patio under umbrellas on a warm evening. Plan to be there more than two hours before your evening show.

One day for lunch we tried the new Skout Taphouse & Provisions, on Winburn Way facing Lithia Park. The owners of Sesame, Tom and Lisa Beam, decided it was time to reinvent the space as a more casual spot. Two garage doors open to the outside and the interior camping-themed decor includes a Shasta trailer bought from a Healdsburg family, picnic tables, and camping gear. The menu includes sausages, brisket, burgers, tacos, fish and chips, and 40 beers on tap. It's a fun place and business was brisk.

We also tried Missyoon, a new, upscale Korean place in the Railroad District. The plates are small and the prices are high, but it's a great place to taste the flavors of Korea. We enjoyed the mandu, short rib and pork dumplings, Korean fried chicken, and bibimbap. Their cheesecake with rhubarb and umeboshi was light and not too sweet.

Morning Glory, Ashland’s popular breakfast place on Siskyou Boulevard, closed during the pandemic; it is open again under new ownership, but with the same menu and cooks. It's hard to choose between the crepes, omelets, French toast and waffles.

New restaurants we couldn’t fit into our visit are Bird and Rye (fried chicken), Bar Juliet and Chateaubriand 36.

I always make time for shopping in Ashland. Some stores have closed, but Paddington’s is going strong and I was thrilled to see the rather new Alice in Marrakech, which sells beautiful household items from Morocco, is still open.

A local businessman told me many establishments were able to outlast the pandemic as a result of generous landlords and government grants.

One thing is sure: Ashland is here to stay. Go check it out! Osfashland.org.