Napa Valley College Theater Arts will hold auditions for "Treasure Island," by Robert Louis Stevenson, directed by Jennifer King, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Main Theater at Napa Valley College. Auditioners will be asked to read from the script.
"Treasure Island," adapted by Byron Lavery, will start rehearsals in early February 2019. Performances run March 26–April 7, and include four student matinees.
Napa Valley College is at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa. For more information regarding this audition, contact Jennifer King at jking@napavalley.edu.