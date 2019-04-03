Shakespeare Napa Valley will be holding auditions for "Two Gentlemen of Verona," by William Shakespeare, directed by Read Martin on Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Studio Theater at Napa Valley College. Auditioners will be asked to read from the script.
"Two Gentlemen of Verona" will start rehearsals in early August. Performances run Sept. 12 - Oct. 29 and include four student matinees. All roles are open for actors 15 and older.
Napa Valley College is at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa. For more information regarding this audition, contact Jennifer King at jking@napavalley.edu.