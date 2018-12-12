Bay Area Musicals hosts its first holiday benefit fundraiser, "Once Upon a December," an evening celebrating family, community, and the holiday season with two shows at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19 and on Thursday, Dec. 20 in San Francisco.
This merry and bright holiday cabaret will star Bay Area musical performers and perhaps even a special appearance by Mr. Claus himself, singing yuletide and show tunes.
Food and cocktails will be available to purchase. On both evenings, cocktails will be available prior to the performance, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and both evenings will conclude with a post-performance party.
Performances take place at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre , 215 Jackson St, San Francisco. Tickets range from $25 - $45 and can be purchased online at bamsf.org/once-upon-a-december.
Bay Area Musicals’ critically-acclaimed, smash-hit production of the new Gershwin musical comedy "Crazy For You," concludes performances at San Francisco’s Alcazar Theatre , 650 Geary St, San Francisco on Sunday, Dec. 16. The company’s season continue in 2019 with the Tony Award-nominated "Violet," Feb. 16 – March 17. 201Subscriptions to the 2018-2019 season are available at www.bamsf.org.