Napa Live Music made musical history last Saturday by presenting the first Bands in the Bay showcase at Blue Note Napa. The concert featured four bands from Northern California: Basi Vibes from Sacramento, Serf and James from Napa, Van Goat from Oakland and The Risky Biscuits from the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The idea behind the show was to bring a Slim’s or Great American Music Hall-style show to Napa, featuring Northern California bands and appealing to the 20-30 crowd while still maintaining a classy and polished vibe.
To that end, they definitely succeeded. The show sold out 25 days in advance, and everyone I saw in the audience was clearly and visibly having a great time.
One of the main factors that contributed to the draw and success of the show was Blue Note clearing out all of the tables in front of the stage and roping off a large section of the floor for dancing.
From the moment I arrived at the show until the end of the night, that standing room was filled with eager and excited bodies dancing, jumping, and singing along to the music.
Neo-soul artist Basi Vibes opened up the show, serenading the audience with funky jams and soulful ballads. Traditionally, a solo keyboardist and singer, Basi Vibes was accompanied on stage by a full band including electric guitar, bass, and drums that complemented his sound and filled out his songs nicely.
Next up were the hometown alternative rockers formerly known as Serf and James, now called Forgotten Dreamers. The news of their rebranding was announced live on stage, although at first vocalist Serf Barto jokingly exclaimed their new name to be “Fiddlesticks,” which the crowd eagerly chanted both during and after their set.
The band also announced the release of their new single “Stay In My Head,” now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever digital music is sold. The band played well and delighted their packed in crowd, although the highlight of their set was definitely bassist James Yokoi’s futuristic LED sunglasses, which displayed different lighted designs that pulsed and changed with the beat of the music.
Forgotten Dreamers were followed up by the Oakland-based Van Goat, a five-piece punk/swing band featuring two main vocalists and two backup vocalists as well as guitar, bass, drums, clarinet, and trombone. This band was probably the most pleasant surprise of the night, mostly because I rarely think of the genres “punk” and “swing” in the same sentence, much less used to describe the same band.
Somehow, not only does Van Goat manage to pull off this rare combination of musical genres convincingly, but they do it with such precision and flair that it’s almost impossible to not find yourself swinging or at least tapping your foot along to the beat. By the end of their set, the audience was hungry for more.
Closing out the night were The Risky Biscuits, a six-piece Americana/bluegrass band hailing from the Sierra Nevada Foothills. The band incorporated both acoustic and electric guitars, as well as drums, bass, banjo, a Nord electric piano, and fiddle into their music. The music was lively and eclectic, including heel-kicking stompers and humble ballads. Audience members were swinging, swaying, and at one point even square-dancing to their songs. The band maintained that energy and finesse throughout their entire hour-and-a-half long set.
Overall Bands in the Bay was a tremendous success in that it presented a fun and lively show that was accessible to locals and featured all local music, while properly catering to both the audience, the venue, and the artists.
The next Bands in the Bay showcase at Blue Note will be on Saturday, April 20, as announced on stage by Serf Barto of Forgotten Dreamers during their set.
Shows like this one make me excited for the future of Napa as both a musician and fan of live music, and I certainly wasn’t the only member who felt that way. According to Napa resident Gabe Walker, a fellow musician and regular attendee of local concerts, “This was the most lit show at Blue Note that I’ve ever been to, by far.”