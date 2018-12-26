The live music scene in Napa has grown exponentially over the last several years. Festivals like BottleRock Napa Valley, combined with venues like the Blue Note and JaM Cellars Ballroom, have invited a higher caliber of musicianship and performance to entertain local audiences, while events like PorchFest and Napa City Nights provide more opportunities for local musicians to get out and perform. Still, there seems to be room for improvement.
One local couple seeks to be that force for change and elevate the live music experience in Napa to the next level. They have partnered with Blue Note Napa and several Bay Area bands, including Napa’s own alternative rock outfit Serf and James, to put together an affordable showcase of music from around the Bay Area on a Saturday night titled “Bands in the Bay.” The event on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. has already sold out of its 150 available tickets.
“We started Napa Live Music in April of this year,” says Misty Piano, co-founder of Napa Live Music and Bands in the Bay. “My husband and I had moved here recently from San Francisco. We were looking for a venue to go and listen to live music, and that was surprisingly hard to find on the Internet, so we decided to go walking around and popped into places.”
That was when I met Misty and her husband, Ferdinand. I was busking on the corner of Franklin and First streets when they approached me and asked if they could record a video of me playing one of my original songs. “We thought, ‘What is this guy doing out here on the corner when he should be playing inside?’” Piano said.
The couple launched an Instagram page under the handle @napalivemusic featuring videos of live music performances in different venues (and street corners) around the Napa Valley, including Blue Note, JaM Cellars, Ca’Momi Osteria, Tank Garage, BottleRock, Napa City Nights, and more. The page quickly grew a strong local following as other local musicians and music fans connected with them using the hashtag #napalivemusic. Over the course of seven months, their page has collected more than 4,000 organic followers.
“It seemed like music was more of an afterthought in Napa,” Piano said. “We attended a few shows at Silo’s and Blue Note, and with Blue Note being such a strong player in other locations we were surprised there weren’t more people there... That’s why we’re doing Bands in the Bay. We want people to recognize Napa for live music and quality of music.”
Piano describes Bands in the Bay as “an opportunity to bring different bands from different regions of the Bay Area to Napa, as opposed to us locals having to leave Napa and go out to San Francisco, Berkeley, or Sacramento to see bands.”
“These are all local bands that play in other bars and restaurants around the Bay Area and we hope to give these other bands the idea that Napa is more than just food and wine,” she added.
Among the lineup for the first Bands in the Bay showcase at Blue Note are:
— Basi Vibes, an R&B/neo-soul artist from Sacramento;
—The Risky Biscuits, an energetic Americana/bluegrass outfit from the Sierra Nevada foothills;
— Van Goat, a punk/swing band from Oakland;
— hometown alt-rockers Serf and James.
Serafino Barto, vocalist and frontman of Serf and James, is excited to see such an ambitious event come into fruition. “There are so many cool people here, both younger and older crowds that love music. Napa is going through growing pains with a bunch of businesses that are trying to embrace music, but I feel like they’ll start to survive if we take the right steps.”
“When I first met the people behind Napa Live Music and heard their idea I said, ‘Look, I love you guys, but I don’t see that happening,’ mainly because there are so many obstacles,” Barto added. “I hadn’t seen it done yet, and I didnt know where to start. Over the next several months of working with them and seeing their love for music and what they were achieving, my attitude began to change.
“Now we’re selling out Bands in the Bay 25 days before the show and that’s really exciting. I can feel that excitement reverberating throughout Napa within our circles of friends and musicians. They’re inspired because it’s more opportunity for everyone.”
Selling out the show is the product of an aggressive, collective effort from all parties involved, according to Piano. “That’s what we’re trying to cultivate. If this event does well it will definitely keep happening. Offering music has to be really thought out. We’re hoping to build something that can compliment the venue, the musicians, and the audience. In order for an event to be successful, it has to cater to all three of those parties.”
During our conversation, I expressed to Misty how commendable and impressive it is that they’ve sold out a local show in January, which is traditionally one of the slowest months for entertainment and hospitality. One of the ways Napa Live Music has strived to make this concert more accessible is to keep it affordable. Ticket prices ranged from $10-$20.
“Paying $50-$100 for tickets is difficult for locals, and we want to make sure we’re taking care of them.” Piano said. “This show is for the community, by the community. Napa is our home and we really want to create something for it. We’re not someone from the outside looking in looking for a business opportunity, we just want to make our living experience here more enjoyable.”
“It’s all a risk,” Piano adds. “But without risk, there’s no reward.”