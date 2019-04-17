Napa Live Music’s second “Band in the Bay” showcase returns to the Blue Note stage in downtown Napa on Saturday, April 20, featuring a fresh lineup of Bay Area bands.
Among the bands performing are: Native Elements from San Francisco (reggae); Unlikely Heroes from Oakland (pshychadelic/hip-hop); The Afrofunk Experience from San Francisco (funk); and The Trims from San Jose (rock). Performing between acts as well as closing out the night will be DJ Scotty Fox from San Francisco.
“I thought (the first ‘Bands in the Bay’ show) was very successful,” said Ken Tesler, owner of Blue Note Napa, referring to Napa Live Music’s first production at the venue on Jan. 5, which sold out. “We were pleased to have them at Blue Note, and I thought it was a great way to showcase local bands.”
Napa Live Music is a platform dedicated to raising the bar and enhancing live music experiences in the Napa Valley. The group was founded by local husband-and-wife duo, Ferdinand and Misty Piano. They are celebrating their first year in business this month with their second live production.
“We’re changing a number of things this time,” says Misty Piano. While the previous showcase sold out, patrons were coming and going throughout the night, often leaving the venue considerably below capacity.
To fix this problem, Piano says they will be selling additional tickets at the door and implementing a one-for-one system at the door, meaning once the building has reached capacity if one person leaves another can come in.
“It’s an opportunity for the bands to make more money by selling more tickets,” Piano said. “We’re excited to be able to take everything we’ve learned together working with Blue Note and enhance this experience for everyone involved. We want to give these bands the best experience playing in Napa that we can, while making sure that the Blue Note team has a great experience as well. We want it to not just be profitable, but fun and successful.”
“Bands in the Bay” is a unique show for Blue Note in the sense that it features all local bands on a Saturday night. Generally, local artists are reserved for Tuesday’s, which are the clubs’ “Local’s Nights.”
According to Tesler, while the Blue Note focuses on bringing in internationally renowned acts, being part of the community is of equal importance. Providing a venue for both Bay Area and Napa artists is one way Blue Note Napa chooses to support their community.
“We do two shows per night, six nights a week, year-round,” Tesler said. “We feature a wide variety of music, and as a result we have different nights that will appeal to different audiences. The idea with ‘Bands in the Bay’ is we’re hoping to introduce a lot of people to the Blue Note who might not otherwise think to come. And when they see our advertisements they’ll realize that we have a lot more going on. We want to offer a venue that has something for everybody almost every week.”
While the show is sold out, interested fans have the opportunity to win reserve tickets by engaging in giveaway contests on the performing bands’ respective social media handles. For more information and direct links to these handles, follow @BandsInTheBay on Instagram.
Doors for the show open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Blue Note Napa is located at 1030 Main Street in Napa. Call (707) 819-6868 for reservations.