Baseball, art and giving back: A Napa Valley artist's portrait of Lou Gehrig will launch a fundraising drive for ALS research

One of her 2020 paintings was titled, "Gretchen and Gretchen," featuring a woman, named Gretchen on a Clydesdale horse, who shared the name. The woman was Gretchen Piscotty who had died of ALS in 2018. In her memory, her husband, Mike, and his three sons had founded the ALS Cure Project. The image can be seen on the ALS Cure Project website, alscure.net, and proceeds from products using the image to help support the group's work.

"They are determined to find a cure," Miller said. "I, too, have known people here in the valley who have died of this awful disease."

When she learned that one of the Piscotty sons, Stephen, is an outfielder for the Oakland Athletics and that June 2 is dedicated to raising awareness for ALS, "it all came together," Miller said.

She looked over her abstracts — those without faces — and settled on one, which, rotating it vertically, called for a face — Gehrig's.

Working from a black and white photo of Gehrig as a young man, she rendered him in color.

"The intensity in his eyes and the very heart of his devotion to his fans and family touched my soul," she said. "I didn't tell Mike and Steve what I was doing. I just painted it."