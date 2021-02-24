Bay Area authors tell tales of the pandemic in Lucky Penny's Playdemic Festival

Seniors doing their socially-distanced workouts, keeping their sanity while dealing with unemployment and the hazards of a holiday are some of the topics Bay Area authors tackle in Lucky Penny’s upcoming “Playdemic Festival.”
The festival, which presents eight short works inspired by life under the coronavirus pandemic, opens on the weekend of March 5-7.
The festival was originally scheduled to open on Feb. 26, but Lucky Penny’s managing director Barry Martin said the technical challenges of rehearsing and filming the plays while keeping Covid-19 safety protocols in place delayed the start.
“If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us it’s that sometimes you have to roll with the flow,” said Martin.
The plays offer different vignettes of “how life has been affected since the pandemic began, how life proceeds in the midst of it, and what happens next.” It will be presented online and on-demand, as a pay-what-you-can offering.
The works include:
“How to Survive a Pandemic” by Charlene SteenAn out-of-work man goes to extremes trying to make ends meet after weeks of trying to get unemployment.
“No Exit 2020” by Kathleen AndersenA couple who recently started dating take a short trip to Mexico just as the pandemic breaks out end up stuck together for much longer than they expected and it’s not working out so well.
“Pause” by Joan Hawley McClainAs the scope of the pandemic becomes apparent, a doctor has to come to terms with who he will quarantine with — his wife or his girlfriend.
“Fitness in the Time of Covid-19” by Pat Williams and Liz WildbergerA fitness instructor tries to manage a socially-distanced group of elderly ladies who need a little help with the protocols. This one was written by two octogenarians from Solano County.
“They are excited their play was chosen,” Martin said. “(It’s) very cute.”
“The Grandy Family Newsletter, 2020” by George BereschikA woman writes her annual holiday newsletter at the end of 2020.
“Tonight at the Stage Door” by Donald LoftusAn out-of-work actor in New York has nowhere to go and makes an unlikely friend in an empty theatre.
“The K.A. Meeting” by Barry MartinAttendees at a meeting of Karens Anonymous work on overcoming their tendency to overreact to life’s challenges.
“2020 Sucks Out Loud” aka “Rob Evaluates 2020” by Rob BroadhurstThis one probably doesn’t need a descriptor.
“One advantage of making little films over doing live theater is that you can postpone without causing a crisis.” said Martin, the co-founder of Lucky Penny.
He added, “Making videos where you can do multiple takes to get your lyrics right, or shooting short films out of sequence, does not replace what is missing.
“All of us live theater people have the same problem — we thrive on the live audience experience, where there is risk in every performance and everyone is counting on each other to create a fleeting piece of art,” he said.
As for what’s ahead, Martin said, “From the theater’s view, we are in a sort of semi-hibernation, waiting for a metaphorical spring to arrive.”
Lucky Penny, he added, “is getting by because we don’t have a payroll, and the SBA loan/grant opportunities make a big difference.”
He also said the Napa community has come forward with much-appreciated support during the past difficult year, which shut down their 2020 season.
“We are starting to talk with a venue with outdoor space in Napa and if vaccine rollout improves maybe we can produce something this summer and fall outdoors,” Martin said. “We hope so. It’s hard to say when we will again be able to seat 100 people in our little black box. But there’s no point in worrying, it’s out of our control.”
But he does hope that this will be Lucky Penny’s first and only virtual Playdemic Festival.
Martin is also producer and co-host of “Wine Country Live,” which can be heard weekdays 6:30 to 10 a.m. on 1440 KVON-AM.
Virtual seats for Lucky Penny Video Theatre’s “PlayDemic Festival” can be reserved any time now through the performance weekend by visiting www.luckypennynapa.com Contact Lucky Penny by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Reach her at spaulsen@napanews.com