Bay Area authors tell tales of the pandemic in Lucky Penny's Playdemic Festival

He added, “Making videos where you can do multiple takes to get your lyrics right, or shooting short films out of sequence, does not replace what is missing.

“All of us live theater people have the same problem — we thrive on the live audience experience, where there is risk in every performance and everyone is counting on each other to create a fleeting piece of art,” he said.

As for what’s ahead, Martin said, “From the theater’s view, we are in a sort of semi-hibernation, waiting for a metaphorical spring to arrive.”

Lucky Penny, he added, “is getting by because we don’t have a payroll, and the SBA loan/grant opportunities make a big difference.”

He also said the Napa community has come forward with much-appreciated support during the past difficult year, which shut down their 2020 season.

“We are starting to talk with a venue with outdoor space in Napa and if vaccine rollout improves maybe we can produce something this summer and fall outdoors,” Martin said. “We hope so. It’s hard to say when we will again be able to seat 100 people in our little black box. But there’s no point in worrying, it’s out of our control.”