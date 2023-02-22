'Be More Chill': Napa High presents the coming-of-age musical sensation

Napa High School will be the second school in California to mount the musical sensation, "Be More Chill," for 10 performances at the NVUSD District Auditorium, March 2 through March 12.

“It’s truly so much fun,” said Duncan Cooper, the Napa High teacher, who is responsible for mounting a full musical production at Napa High every other year. Cooper is music director and producer for the show.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“It’s a satirical look at the high school experience," he said. "It’s laugh-out-loud funny and you’ll be weeping in the middle of the show, and then the resolution is so positive it will bring you right back up.”

"Be More Chill" is the PG-13 story of high schooler Jeremy Heere, who swallows a tiny supercomputer to gain popularity and win the girl of his dreams. The computer, which appears as an anthropomorphized character in the show, called the Squip, helps Jeremy make choices that quickly change his image from that of social misfit to cool kid. However, whenever there is a shortcut, there are consequences.

The coming-of-age musical, which features a score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, is based on the young adult novel by Ned Vizzini, who is celebrated for his honest yet funny look at adolescence. The musical premiered off-Broadway in 2018. A Broadway production opened on March 10, 2019.

The Napa High production is double cast (the Cool Cast and the Chill Cast), and altogether 55 students are involved in the production.

Featured in the Cool Cast are:

Jeremy - Noah Goldman

Michael - Daniel Winters

S.Q.U.I.P - Micah Eisenberg

Christine - Isabella Christman

Rich - Cam Freeland

Jenna - Helene Hoke

Chloe - Josie Taylor (Understudy: Bridget Richardson)

Brooke - Nico Lopez Magro (Understudy: Wren Pinter)

Dad - Matthew Corrigan

Jake - Jacob Freeland

Mr. Reyes - Cayla Ferroni

Store Clerk - Bridget Richardson

The Chill cast includes:

Jeremy - Shelby Page

Michael - Olivia Bui

S.Q.U.I.P - Yadhira Torres Gonzalez

Christine - Olivia Hall

Rich - Aidan Chavez

Jenna - Bailey O’Callahan

Chloe - Naty Gutierrez (Understudy: Bridget Richardson)

Brooke - Mia Hernandez (Understudy: Wren Pinter)

Dad - Christian Satterfield

Jake - Jean Christophe Perez

Mr. Reyes - Micah Eisenberg

Store Clerk - Bridget Richardson

According to Cooper, the entire cast and crew is enthusiastic about the show because it’s so relatable. He says that young people are drawn to the frank discussions about teen mental health. Cooper said he knew that area teens and tweens were super fans of the show. Many discovered the music as it went viral on social media.

“The musical elaborates on the nuances of social life in high school,” said senior Dan Winters, who plays Michael, a loveable loner in the show (Cool Cast). Winters said that the character felt incredibly authentic and he is enjoying the experience. He will have a chance to sing one of the most iconic and viral songs in the show, "Michael in the Bathroom," about the trials of finding refuge in the bathroom during a party.

Junior Olivia Hall, who plays Christine (Chill Cast), said that she loves playing the dorky sweet nerd. “I can relate to her character, her songs, her vibes,” said Hall.

Junior Jean-Christophe Perez said that although he’s very different from his character, Jake (Chill Cast), he found parts of the confident jock that resonated with him. “He’s riddled by pressures, some of which I well understand,” he said.

“Jeremy is trying to do anything not to be a loser, to be popular,” said Noah Goldman, who plays Jeremy in the Cool Cast. “I watched a lot of 1980s high school movies to step into the character.” He said teen films by Director John Hughes really helped him get into the spirit of the show.

Cooper said the show resonates with audiences because “it’s about finding your true self and not listening to outside voices.”

The songs are high energy, fun and memorable, Cooper said, describing the sound as electronic rock with a tiny bit of reggae thrown in. “The first time I heard the music I was swept right into it,” said Cooper, who then immediately put the album on repeat. “It’s super catchy music.”

And it came as no surprise to Cooper when he learned that the music was nominated for best original score on Broadway.

The music will be performed live by a pit orchestra made up of Napa High School students and conducted by Mike Riendeau, the director of Napa High’s instrumental music program.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase our high school instrumental program,” said Cooper, adding that most schools use professional players.

Almost all aspects of the production are managed by students, including sound, lightning, costumes, make-up, sets and props.

“We have almost 100 props in the show, ranging from stethoscopes to a Hot Pocket,” said prop master Micah Eisenberg, who also plays the Squip in the Cool Cast and Mr. Reyes in the Chill Cast.

Sound director Diego Vasquez Nava, a senior, said he loves the sound design of the show but it’s demanding. “There’s a lot of moving around and balancing a lot of voices,” he said. Sonically, he describes it as sci fi and futuristic and describes it like an Atari video game, which also applies to the lighting design as well.

Lighting director Matthew Corrigan, a junior at Napa High, says that audiences can expect lots of lasers, flashing lights and black light effects. The overall feel will be a bit like “a live concert,” albeit with a sci fi twist, he said.

According to Cooper, the production is tech heavy. While the sets are not elaborate, the lighting definitely is. “We will be using the entire auditorium as a lighting scape,” he said.

The audience can expect to see lighting effects as the characters dance around on stage since there’s quite a bit of choreographed movement in the show. Cooper says that the choreography was realized by dance students at Napa High under Dramatic Director Freddy Lambert’s expert guidance.

“He (Lambert) is a high energy guy,” said Cooper. “He blocked the entire show. He worked with students on helping them to find their motivation.”

Lambert is a fan of the show and enjoyed working with the students to deepen their portrayals. “There are these portraits of high school coming to life in such a beautiful way,” said Lambert. And even if it’s fantastical it’s centered in real teen feelings and experiences.

Cooper describes "Be More Chill" as "'10 Things I Hate About You' meets 'Tron.'" Blending a contemporary rock feel with retro sci fi makes the show feel familiar yet different, he said.

It’s the mix between the familiar and the unknow, as well as being both funny and poignant that captured the attention of junior Shelby Page, who is playing the lead role of Jeremy in the show (Chill Cast). “I’ve been a fan since the sixth grade,” she said as she happily stumbled onto the show on YouTube. “The show is super special to me. How many people can say that they are playing their favorite character in their favorite musical?”

"Be More Chill" will be performed at the NVUSD Evans Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Purchase tickets at aftontickets.com/bemorechill.

Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school 1956: ‘Calypso’ by Harry Belafonte 1957: ‘My Fair Lady’ soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1958: ‘My Fair Lady’ soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1959: ‘Music from Peter Gunn’ by Henry Mancini 1960: ‘The Sound of Music’ soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1961: ‘Camelot’ soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1962: ‘West Side Story’ soundtrack by various artists 1963: ‘West Side Story’ soundtrack by various artists 1964: ‘Hello, Dolly!’ soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1965: ‘Mary Poppins’ soundtrack by various artists 1966: ‘Whipped Cream & Other Delights’ by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass 1967: ‘More of The Monkees’ by The Monkees 1968: "Are You Experienced?" by The Jimi Hendrix Experience 1969: ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ by Iron Butterfly 1970: ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’ by Simon and Garfunkel 1971: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ soundtrack by various artists 1972: ‘Harvest’ by Neil Young 1973: ‘The World Is a Ghetto’ by War 1974: ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ by Elton John 1975: ‘Elton John's Greatest Hits’ by Elton John 1976: ‘Frampton Comes Alive’ by Peter Frampton 1977: ‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac 1978: ‘Saturday Night Fever’ soundtrack by the Bee Gees 1979: ‘52nd Street’ by Billy Joel 1980: ‘The Wall’ by Pink Floyd 1981: ‘Hi Infidelity’ by REO Speedwagon 1982: ‘Asia’ by Asia 1983: ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson 1984: ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson 1985: ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ by Bruce Springsteen 1986:’ Whitney Houston’ by Whitney Houston 1987: ‘Slippery When Wet’ by Bon Jovi 1988: ‘Faith’ by George Michael 1989: ‘Don't Be Cruel’ by Bobby Brown 1990: ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ by Janet Jackson 1991: ‘Mariah Carey’ by Mariah Carey 1992: ‘Some Gave All’ by Billy Ray Cyrus 1993: ‘The Bodyguard’ soundtrack by Whitney Houston 1994: ‘The Lion King’ soundtrack by Elton John 1995: ‘Cracked Rear View’ by Hootie and the Blowfish 1996: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ by Alanis Morissette 1997: ‘Spice’ by Spice Girls 1998: ‘Titanic’ soundtrack by James Horner 1999: ‘Millennium’ by Backstreet Boys 2000: ‘No Strings Attached’ by NSYNC 2001: ‘Hybrid Theory” by Linkin Park 2002: ‘The Eminem Show’ by Eminem 2003: ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin'’ by 50 Cent 2004: ‘Confessions’ by Usher 2005: ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ by Mariah Carey 2006: ‘High School Musical’ soundtrack by various artists 2007: ‘Noël’ by Josh Groban 2008: ‘Tha Carter III’ by Lil Wayne 2009: ‘Fearless’ by Taylor Swift 2010: “Recovery’ by Eminem 2011: ‘21’ by Adele 2012: ‘21’ by Adele 2013: ‘The 20/20 Experience’ by Justin Timberlake 2014: ‘1989’ by Taylor Swift 2015: ‘25’ by Adele 2016: ‘Views’ by Drake 2017: ‘÷’ by Ed Sheeran 2018: ‘Scorpion’ by Drake 2019: ‘Hollywood's Bleeding’ by Post Malone 2020: ‘My Turn’ by Lil Baby Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school 1956: 'Calypso' by Harry Belafonte 1957: 'My Fair Lady' soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1958: 'My Fair Lady' soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1959: 'Music from Peter Gunn' by Henry Mancini 1960: 'The Sound of Music' soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1961: 'Camelot' soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1962: 'West Side Story' soundtrack by various artists 1963: 'West Side Story' soundtrack by various artists 1964: 'Hello, Dolly!' soundtrack by the original Broadway cast 1965: 'Mary Poppins' soundtrack by various artists 1966: 'Whipped Cream & Other Delights' by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass 1967: 'More of The Monkees' by The Monkees 1968: "Are You Experienced?" by The Jimi Hendrix Experience 1969: 'In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida' by Iron Butterfly 1970: 'Bridge over Troubled Water' by Simon and Garfunkel 1971: 'Jesus Christ Superstar' soundtrack by various artists 1972: 'Harvest' by Neil Young 1973: 'The World Is a Ghetto' by War 1974: 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' by Elton John 1975: 'Elton John's Greatest Hits' by Elton John 1976: 'Frampton Comes Alive' by Peter Frampton 1977: 'Rumours' by Fleetwood Mac 1978: 'Saturday Night Fever' soundtrack by the Bee Gees 1979: '52nd Street' by Billy Joel 1980: 'The Wall' by Pink Floyd 1981: 'Hi Infidelity' by REO Speedwagon 1982: 'Asia' by Asia 1983: 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson 1984: 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson 1985: 'Born in the U.S.A.' by Bruce Springsteen 1986:' Whitney Houston' by Whitney Houston 1987: 'Slippery When Wet' by Bon Jovi 1988: 'Faith' by George Michael 1989: 'Don't Be Cruel' by Bobby Brown 1990: 'Rhythm Nation 1814' by Janet Jackson 1991: 'Mariah Carey' by Mariah Carey 1992: 'Some Gave All' by Billy Ray Cyrus 1993: 'The Bodyguard' soundtrack by Whitney Houston 1994: 'The Lion King' soundtrack by Elton John 1995: 'Cracked Rear View' by Hootie and the Blowfish 1996: 'Jagged Little Pill' by Alanis Morissette 1997: 'Spice' by Spice Girls 1998: 'Titanic' soundtrack by James Horner 1999: 'Millennium' by Backstreet Boys 2000: 'No Strings Attached' by NSYNC 2001: 'Hybrid Theory" by Linkin Park 2002: 'The Eminem Show' by Eminem 2003: 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' by 50 Cent 2004: 'Confessions' by Usher 2005: 'The Emancipation of Mimi' by Mariah Carey 2006: 'High School Musical' soundtrack by various artists 2007: 'Noël' by Josh Groban 2008: 'Tha Carter III' by Lil Wayne 2009: 'Fearless' by Taylor Swift 2010: 'Recovery' by Eminem 2011: '21' by Adele 2012: '21' by Adele 2013: 'The 20/20 Experience' by Justin Timberlake 2014: '1989' by Taylor Swift 2015: '25' by Adele 2016: 'Views' by Drake 2017: '÷' by Ed Sheeran 2018: 'Scorpion' by Drake 2019: 'Hollywood's Bleeding' by Post Malone 2020: 'My Turn' by Lil Baby 2021: 'Dangerous: The Double Album' by Morgan Wallen