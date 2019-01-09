The Jarvis Conservatory will show "Becoming Astrid," as part of its Foreign Film Series at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 12. Tickets are $10.
Directed by Pernille Fischer Christensen, it stars Alba August as the young woman who would become the author of the Pippi Longstocking stories, beloved around the world for the irrepressible, high-spirited heroine, the self-proclaimed "strongest girl in the world," who lives with her monkey and horse after her father, a sea-faring captain, is washed overboard.
"Becoming Astrid" tells the story of teen-aged Astrid, who grows up on her family's farm in Sweden, and restless, intelligent and rebellious, takes a job as an intern for the local newspaper.
Seduced by her employer, the married editor Bloomberg, she becomes pregnant, and leaves home to have her baby in Copenhagen, to protect boss from charges of adultery. He he tells her that could land him in prison. She leaves her newborn son, Lasse, in foster care in Copenhagen, and after rejecting Bloomberg's offer of marriage, she struggles to support herself and earn enough money to visit Lasse by working as a typist in Stockholm.
When her son's foster mother becomes ill, Astrid brings her young son to live with her. Although he is initially unhappy, missing his "mom," Astrid uses her story-telling flair to connect with him, fostering the story-telling flair and courage that will form the foundation of her books later.
The film is in Swedish and Danish dialogue with English subtitles.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.