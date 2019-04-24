Bel Canto Napa Valleypresents “I Hear Music Overhead,” a choral concert benefiting Napa Wildlife Rescue on Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m., in the Paul Ash Lobby of the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.
The concert repertoire, which spans five centuries of vocal music, will focus on birds as symbols of freedom, beauty and hopefulness, and will include selections ranging from Renaissance madrigals to contemporary jazz standards.
A second performance is on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m., in the chapel at the Mont La Salle Retreat and Conference Center.
“I’m excited for the Napa Valley College Music Department and Bel Canto to be partnering for this event” said Ted von Pohle, artistic director and conductor of Bel Canto and interim director of vocal studies at Napa Valley College.
“When I started Bel Canto four years ago, I wanted to create an ensemble that provided local singers with more advanced vocal skills an opportunity to perform at a professional level. Moreover, I wanted Bel Canto to be a vehicle for giving back to the community, not simply in performances but in other ways.”
Last year, Bel Canto’s spring concert was themed around the concepts of home, feelings of longing and of belonging. They raised money for Abode Services, a local organization the helps with homelessness and placement.
“This year, I again wanted to do a themed concert, and when my idea about music about birds synced with one of our board member’s idea about benefiting Napa Wildlife Rescue, this concert, I Hear Music Overhead, was born. Our partnering with NVC hopefully brings new singers into the Bel Canto community as well as reaches a broader audience, normally only associated with the college,” von Pohle said.
Featured in the concert will be works by such diverse composers and arrangers as Felix Mendelssohn, Charles Stanford, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Eric Whitacre, Norman Luboff, Kirby Shaw, Eric William Barnum and Moses Hogan.
Pre-sale tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students. Tickets at the door are $25. Purchase tickets at belcantonv.org.