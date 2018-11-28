Bel Canto, under the direction of Ted von Pohle, kicks off its fourth season with its holiday concert, "Our Heart's Delight," on Friday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1917 Third St., Napa, and Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., at Mont La Salle, 4401 Redwood Road, Napa.
Featuring a cappella arrangements spanning Renaissance motets and carols of Spain, Holland, France, Germany and England to contemporary American vocal jazz standards, the program will include works composed and arranged by Jan Sweelinck, Franz Biebl, Arvo Pärt, John Rutter, Robert Shaw and Alice Parker.
Tickets for Our Heart’s Delight are $20 general admission, and $20 for students in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.belcantonv.org.
To mark their fourth season, Bel Canto has released their first recording, "Our Heart’s Delight" with many of their favorite holiday concerts arrangements. CDs will be available at each of the concerts as well as on the Bel Canto website.