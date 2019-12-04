Bel Canto opens its fifth season with an annual holiday concert, "The Beautiful Sing" in two Napa performances, on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St. and on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Mont La Salle, 4401 Redwood Road.
The performances, under the direction of Ted von Pohle, will feature carols and seasonal songs including a cappella classics by Hans Hassler, Orlando di Lasso, Egil Hovland, Francis Poulenc, Kirby Shaw, Eric William Barnum, and Robert Shaw/Alice Parker.
A special highlight will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s "Lobet den Herrn" accompanied by a string chamber ensemble with organist Gregory Whitfield. “As has become our custom, The Beautiful Sing program will combine musical genres including Renaissance and Baroque motets, familiar carol arrangements in traditional and jazz idioms, as well as new holiday compositions in a contemporary style.”
Friday evening’s concert will inaugurate The Music at Old First Pres Artist Series, which was created to give local and visiting musicians a venue with superb acoustics to showcase their performances.
“We are very fortunate to have been invited to introduce this series,” von Pohle said.
Tickets are available at www.belcantonv.org: $20 general admission and $10 for students. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.