Cliff Lede Vineyards is hosting the Northern California premiere of paintings by artist and songwriter Bernie Taupin.
“Reflections: The Art of Bernie Taupin” features a collection of original works and hand-signed limited editions of only 50 prints created as a tribute to his partnership of 50 years with Elton John. Its subject matter is inspired by hit songs the two created together. The exhibit is open now through the end of June 2019. All works are available for purchase.
The exhibit debuts in Napa as Elton John performs his final world tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”
“How do I feel about our biggest hits?," Taupin said. "How do I interpret them as I reflect upon the last 50 years of my professional life? How would I translate them...visually? I spend most of my free time creating visual art now, so I decided to create a body of work in honor of my other body of work, just this once."
Visitors may view the exhibit with the following tours:
-- "I’m Still Standing Tour," Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The docent-led tour will guide guests through the Cliff Lede Vineyards' courtyard and into the Backstage tasting lounge, where they will explore Taupin’s art. It is limited to 12 people per time slot. Reservations are required.
-- Encore Evenings in Backstage Tasting Lounge, Friday and Saturday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wine by the glass may be purchased.
-- Backstage Tasting Lounge Experience, Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This experience includes the opportunity to taste limited-production and library wines from Cliff Lede Vineyards and FEL Wines.
Tastings are $75 per person for non-wine club members and $50 per person for wine club members and are available only by appointment.
To make a reservation, email info@ledefamilywines.com or call (707) 944-8642.
To view Taupin’s collection of work, visit his portfolio at www.taupinreflections.com.
Lede Family Wines is at 1473 Yountville Cross Road.