Playwright Cris Blak will discuss theater and history from his perspective as an emerging Black playwright on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., in the Napa Valley College Little Theater.

Blak is working on a full-length play around the life of entrepreneur Mary Ellen Pleasant, who lived from 1814 to 1904, and is often referred to as the Mother of Civil Rights in California.

Pleasant, who is buried in Napa's Tulocay Cemetery, was an entrepreneur, financier, real estate magnate and abolitionist.

Author Edward White wrote of her "As an entrepreneur, civil-rights activist and benefactor, Mary Ellen Pleasant made a name and a fortune for herself in Gold Rush–era San Francisco, shattering racial taboos."

Considered to be the first self-made millionaire of African-American heritage, she identified herself as "a capitalist by profession" in the 1890 U.S. census.

Blak will discuss his work and its role in changing how we see history with NVC Professor Mandisa Wood, program coordinator of the Cultural Center.

His appearance is a joint presentation of Napa County Historical Society, The Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival and Napa Valley College.

The event will also feature readings from Blak’s work with the Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Tulocay Project.

Blak's work has been produced off-Broadway and on university stages in the U.S. as well as in London, Australia, Ireland and Canada.

He has been a resident playwright with Fosters Theatrical Artists Residency, Paterson Performing Arts Development Council, Quick Silver Theatre Company, Yonder Window Theatre Company, and La Lengua Teatro en Español/AlterTheater Ensemble.

He is currently the recipient of the Emerging Playwrights Fellowship with The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Company and was an inaugural-year fellow with the Black Theatre Coalition.

Blak has developed work with Rattlestick Theatre, Company One, The Road Theatre and American Stage, and is currently developing work with The Negro Ensemble Company, Pipeline Theatre Company, Et Alia Theater, as well as the Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival.

The event is free, but in-person seating and Zoom reservations are limited. To register, visit napahistory.org/event/cris-blak.

