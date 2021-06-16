Blue Note and beyond: a conversation with Napa producer Ken Tesler

“When we first opened Blue Note Napa, I knew Chris Botti was playing on October 25, 2016,” he said. “I knew I had to have the construction complete and this place ready to go by that date. The pandemic confronted us with a complete unknown, but I was determined to take the pause that was forced on us, take a step back, reevaluate and make some modifications to our business.”

Blue Note at Charles Krug Winery

“Sometimes opportunity comes out of bad things,” Tesler said. “Judd Wallenbrock (president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, the parent company of Charles Krug Winery) and I had been talking about doing something together for years, but it never happened. The pandemic forced that reality.

“We're calling it the ‘Blue Note Road Trip to Charles Krug Winery.’ We wanted to have an outdoor Blue Note carry-over feel from the indoor Opera House setting. Some of the artwork and the stage have carried over. It's still bistro-style table settings. We have servers, but we switched to a new point of sale system where you can take a picture of a QR code and the menu comes up on your phone. And not only does a menu come up on your phone, but you can order and pay from your phone. You don't have to talk to the server, but you can.