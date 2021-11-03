Blue Note Napa reopens after pandemic closure

For the first time since March 2020, Blue Note Napa will be reopening its doors next week starting Thursday, Nov. 11, with a special performance featuring Napa-based singer Kellie Fuller and pianist Mike Greensill. This performance will serve as the “soft” opening of the venue, with the grand reopening date set for Friday, Nov. 12, featuring renowned Jazz singer and multi-instrumentalist Eric Darius.

Blue Note Napa has been closed for indoor performances since the first days of the COVID shutdowns. In May 2021, Blue Note began hosting concerts once again at an outdoor pop-up stage set up at Charles Krug Winery.

Blue Note Napa managing director Ken Tesler says that he is extremely grateful to Charles Krug for their support during the pandemic and that he is even more excited to return to indoor performances at their main location.

“It feels fantastic, and we’ve been looking forward to this in a really big way,” Tesler said.

The venue will be reopening with expanded seating options, having undergone renovations to increase its maximum capacity from 145 persons to 190.

Blue Note will also be implementing a number of COVID-19 safety measures including a strict vaccination policy requiring all guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks prior to entry. Masks will be required for guests except when eating or drinking, and all staff will be required to be vaccinated and wear masks at all times.

In addition to the extra space and safety measures, Blue Note Napa is completely revamping its culinary program with a new chef and new menu.

According to Tesler, the menu will be more focused on small, tapas-style plates that are easy to eat and share while watching a performance. The menu itself will be contactless and accessible via QR code, and guests will be able to place their order through a server or through the integrated menu on their phones, or a combination of both.

“We think this will really mesh well with the fact that we’re a live music venue,” says Tesler.

Blue Note Napa currently has national acts booked every weekend on their calendar through April 2022. Tesler says that the venue also has plans to bring back Locals Nights on certain weekdays when they will feature acts from the Napa Valley and greater Bay Area.

Tesler adds that he, his wife, and their team are incredibly grateful for the support they’ve received from the Napa community over the past year and a half.

“From people holding onto tickets they purchased or buying more tickets, and people just coming up to me on the street and saying, ‘You better not go away,’ that support and that sentiment means the world to us," he said.

The full lineup of November shows at Blue Note Napa is as follows:

• Thursday, Nov. 11 - Kellie Fuller and The Mike Greensill Trio (7 p.m.)

• Friday, Nov. 12 - Eric Darius (7 and 9:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, Nov. 13 - Eric Darius (7 and 9:30 p.m.)

• Thursday, Nov. 18 - Peter Harper (8 p.m.)

• Friday, Nov. 19 - Django Festival Allstars (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, Nov. 20 - Spyro Gyra (7 and 9:30 p.m.)

• Sunday, Nov. 21 - Spyro Gyra (3 and 6:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, Nov. 27 - Jon B (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.)

• Sunday, Nov. 28 - Jon B (3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.)

Ticket prices and more shows are listed at bluenotenapa.com. Blue Note is located at 1030 Main St., Napa.