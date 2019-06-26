The Napa County Library has two upcoming author events.
Nicole Walker, author of “In Sustainability: A Love Story,” will be at the library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
In her book, Walker questions what it means to live sustainably while still being able to have Internet and eat bacon. With laugh-out-loud sad-funny moments, and a stark humor, Walker appeals to our innate sense of personal commitment to sustaining our world, and our commitment to sustaining our marriages, our families, our lives and ourselves.
Walker is professor at Northern Arizona University, the author of “Egg, Where the Tiny Things Are,” and “Quench Your Thirst with Salt” and co-editor of “Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction.”
At 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, co-editors LeiLani Nishime and Kim D. Hester Williams will be reading from the edited collection “Racial Ecologies.” They will be available to engage in discussion, answer questions and sign copies of the book.
Grounded in an ethnic-studies perspective, this interdisciplinary collection illustrates how race intersects with indigenous cultures, colonialism, gender, nationality and class to shape our understanding of both nature and environmental harm. It shows how and why environmental issues are also racial issues. This forward-looking, critical intervention bridges environmental scholarship and ethnic studies and will prove indispensable to activists, scholars, and students alike.
Leilani Nishime is an associate professor of communication at the University of Washington. Kim D. Hester Williams is professor of English, American multicultural and film studies at Sonoma State University.
The presentations are in collaboration with Napa Bookmine. Napa Main Library is at 580 Coombs St., Napa.