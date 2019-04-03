The Napa library, in conjunction with Napa Bookmine, will host the following events in April.
— “Dare to Create: The Joys and Tortures of Learning to Paint” by Monroe Katz, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6
Monroe Katz shares insights into how to create better paintings and offers many thought-provoking anecdotes while tackling subjects as how to convey particular feelings on a canvas and how sculpting can improve one’s painting skills.
Kirkus Reviews calls it “a strikingly illustrated work with seasoned advice for budding artists”.
Napa resident Monroe Katz is a man of many callings: painting, sculpture, poetry, playwriting and the art of dentistry. His book “Chapters of Sparring with Rembrandt” won first place in the Jessamyn West writing competition.
— “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” by Pam Houston.
7 p.m., Thursday, April 25
Encompassing Houston’s childhood, her adventures, and her details of everyday life at the ranch, Deep Creek is, above all, a testament of discovery that she could be the cowboy of her own story. In essays as lucid and invigorating as mountain air, Deep Creek delivers Houston’s profound meditations yet on how “to live simultaneously inside the wonder and the grief...to love the damaged world and do what I can to help it thrive.”
Pam Houston is the author of the novels and short story collections including “Cowboys Are My Weakness.” She is a professor of English at UC Davis and teaches in the Institute of American Indian Arts’ low-residency MFA program and at writer’s conferences around the country and the world.
In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Napa Bookmine will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from this event’s book sales to the Napa County Resource Conservation District.
The Napa main library is at 680 Coombs St., Napa.