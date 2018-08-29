'The Neighborhood'
Napa author Erina Bridget Ring will sign copies of her newest work, “The Neighborhood” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Napa Bookmine.
“The Neighborhood,” is about life in a small town “where people are both ordinary and unusual and events in the neighborhood are chaotic and funny and sad,” Ring said.
At first, Gretchen O’Malley thinks her new neighborhood is pleasant and quiet; but as she gets to know her neighbors every day, a new dilemma arises, pulling her into chaos, comedy, cruelty, and even tragedy.
“The Neighborhood” is Ring’s fifth published work and is available at BookMine and Copperfield’s in Napa, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.com.
For more information, visit Ring’s website, www.erinabridgetring.com.
'A Train to Nowhere'
Marilyn Campbel has published "A Train to Nowhere," a sequel to her first historical novel, "Trains to Concordia."
Campbell credits her father’s stories of riding the rails during the 1930s Depression as the influence for placing her protagonists in a railroad boxcar heading West.
"A Train to Nowhere," takes place in 1900. The main characters, Charley and Christina, are no longer dependent orphans, but young adults seeking a new life. They experience setbacks at every turn and their struggles for independence are challenged by the fragile nature of living during a period of rugged individualism and westward expansion on the edge of 20th century America.
California history is prominently featured in the novel, including the story of how important Chinese labor was in the construction of railroads, delta levees, and of the rock walls and wine caves throughout the Napa Valley.
The book’s launch will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at Napa Bookmine with readings and refreshments.
A meet-and-greet book signing is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books.
A future signing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the OxBow Public Market branch of Napa Bookmine.
Published by Camitzke Press, A Train to Nowhere is also available on Amazon.com in both print and Kindle formats. For more information, contact the author at marilynsuecampbell@comcast.net.