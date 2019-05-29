Patricia Bossano, author of award-winning supernatural escapes, now calls the Bay Area home.
Meet the author at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Copperfield’s Books in Napa.
“A thrilling opportunity presented itself, I took it, and here I am, resuming my journey in one of the most splendid regions of our great state of California,” Bossano said.
The author of four books, Bossano’s most recent is “Seven Ghostly Spins,” a transporting brush with the supernatural based on real legends and paranormal experiences.
Bossano is also the author of three philosophical fantasy novels. Her Faerie Legacy series chronicles the lives of three matriarchs in a faery-human family over a period of 200 years.
It's the story of a human girl raised in the faery realm who learns the truth of her origins and finds a way to reclaim her royal identity while staying true to her faery upbringing.
A journey, a manuscript, and a family tree unlock the mystery behind a young girl's lucid dreaming ability.
When the weight of a realm is thrust upon Nahia, this rebellious faery princess accepts the challenge.
Learn more and sign up for Patricia’s newsletter at: patriciabossano.com. Find her on social media at Twitter and Instagram: @merryfaery and on Facebook @PatriciaBossanoAuthor.