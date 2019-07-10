“If anyone had ever told me I would someday write about cowboys, Indians, cattle, horses, and life in the Wild West, I would have said they were sorely mistaken,” says Trudy Kempton Dana. “I’m a city girl. I’m afraid of horses, and I’ve never even owned a pair of cowboy boots.”
Dana will be in Napa to sign copies of “The Kemptons: Adventures of a Montana Ranch Family, 1880-1964” (published by Farcountry Press, 2019) at Copperfield’s Books, Bel Aire Plaza, in Napa on Saturday, July 13 from noon to 2 p.m.
Dana is cousin to Jim Kempton of Napa and Rosemarie Kempton, a frequent contributor to the Napa Valley Register.
The author of two books about child safety, Dana said she had begun work on third book, “another aspect of public safety. I even had several chapters written when, unexpectedly, the historic Kempton Ranch called my name.”
Instead, she began work on a collection of stories about early Montana ranchers.
Dana said she grew up listening to stories that her father told about growing up on a horse and cattle ranch in eastern Montana, established by his grandfather in 1880.
“Instead of fairy tales, Dad told about cowboys, Indians with scalps on their belts, wild horses, cattle drives, and all the mystique of the West. I loved these tales and eventually told them to my daughters, my granddaughters, and sometimes to friends.”
In 2014, Dana inherited a bin full of papers, diaries, photo albums, an old family Bible, and other valuable memorabilia dating to 1880.
“This unexpected wealth of family history included a few priceless photos taken by the famous Great Plains photographers L.A. Huffman and Evelyn Cameron, plus original postcards by the quintessential cowboy artist Charlie Russell that featured my grandfather, Berney Kempton,” she said. “All this illustrated and illuminated the colorful tales my father had passed down to me.”
“Suddenly, I felt compelled to begin work on a book that brought to life stories like the one about my grandpa’s years abroad as a star rider and roper in Doctor Carver’s Wild West Show, or the time he called in a favor from President Theodore Roosevelt and ousted a crooked railroad shipping agent.”
The result is a collection of true stories celebrating what Dana calls her “wild, Western family, an amazing family of rare vision, grit, and integrity.”
“While I’m still not willing to swing myself up in the saddle, I am awfully proud to share the stories about the Kemptons who came before me and did,” the author said.