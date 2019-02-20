BottleRock Presents, producers of BottleRock Napa Valley, is offering a series of “Road to BottleRock” concerts and official festival aftershows in Napa, San Francisco, Sacramento and Berkeley.
Featuring many of the 2019 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other special guests, these intimate performances take place beginning in late March, extending through the festival weekend May 24-26.
Tickets for the 2019 Road to BottleRock concerts and aftershows are available beginning Thursday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at bottlerocknapavalley.com/bottlerock-presents.
The full lineup of 2019 Road to BottleRock concerts and Aftershows includes:
-- Wednesday, March 27: Citizen Cope at August Hall, San Francisco
-- Friday, March 29: Alec Benjamin at August Hall, San Francisco
-- Wednesday, April 3: The Dip at The Chapel, San Francisco
-- Saturday, April 6: Con Brio at August Hall, San Francisco
-- Wednesday, May 22: lovelytheband at August Hall, San Francisco
-- Thursday, May 23:
Neon Trees at August Hall, San Francisco
Marian Hill at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco
lovelytheband at Ace of Spades, Sacramento
-- Friday, May 24:
Gary Clark Jr. at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*
Cypress Hill at UC Theater, Berkeley
Against Me! at August Hall, San Francisco
-- Saturday, May 25:
Big Boi at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*
The Teskey Brothers at The Chapel, San Francisco
-- Sunday, May 26:
Chevy Metal at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*
The aftershows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom on Main Street in Napa are within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.
Single-day general admission passes for the 2019 BottleRock Napa Valley festival are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. Visit the official ticket exchange (lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley) to access sold-out 3-day and VIP festival passes.
To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.