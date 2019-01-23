BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 has announced three silent discos events for the 2019 festival, May 24–26.
The disco lineup includes Paul Oakenfold on Friday, May 24, mash-up kings White Panda on Saturday, May 25 and The Crystal Method closing out the festival on Sunday, May 26.
Each silent disco set is scheduled for the final performance on the Lagunitas Stage, and guests are encouraged to arrive by 8 p.m. each evening to reserve a headset and spot.
In 2017, BottleRock Napa Valley and HUSHconcerts set the record for the largest silent disco in North America, when nearly 5,000 festival goers donned headsets and danced along to tunes spun by The White Panda and Big Boi. In 2018, White Panda and Warren G performed in front of another huge audience, so festival organizers, with the support of Kaiser Permanente and HUSHconcerts, decided on staging silent discos on all three nights of the festival.
In addition to the three evening events on the Lagunitas Stage, BottleRock Napa Valley also features the Kaiser Permanente Silent Disco Stage, more than 30 Bay Area artists will perform over the three-day festival.
All three-day and VIP passes for the 2019 festival are sold out, single-day general admission passes are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. Visit the official ticket exchange (lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley) to access sold out three-day and VIP passes.