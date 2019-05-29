Everyone at BottleRock VII seems so happy, united by the music and having a great time. This indicates to me that they are not paying attention to the news for thee days or they’re great multi-taskers. At any rate, it was another fabulous Napa BottleRock where people of all ages enjoyed life’s music and dressed as they wish.
BottleRockVII started for me at 2:35 on Friday afternoon at Alta Heights School, waiting for the bell to release my grandson Bryson. The lyrics from the fairgrounds below were clearly audible on the campus and nearby neighborhood. Bryson, in his Tom & Jerry T-shirt, was excited about his first BottleRock. He loved the silent disco the best. He danced with himself silly.
Later, on the great lawn, preparing to hear Imagine Dragons, my daughter Elaina asked me, “Dad, what are you going to write about this year?
“I’m not sure," I replied, looking around. In the past I’ve written about old people coming to concerts, people who traveled long distances and T-shirt messaging like, “my brain is growing.”
“Dad,” she said, “open your eyes. It’s right in front of you. Look what the girls are wearing. Kimonos and furs, sequins and ribbons, flowing garments of every description."
Being strictly a music aficionado, I never really gave serious thought to what the ladies are wearing. But being observant, I realized Elaina was making a thoughtful suggestion -- anything goes.
“What do you call these wildly creative and colorful costumes?” I asked her.
“I believe it’s called Fiesta Ware,” she said.
“Fiesta Ware?" Why would they name a style of fashion after the colorful ceramic pottery you eat on in Mexican restaurants?
“No. Dad, it’s Festival Wear.”
Looking around, I concluded she was correct. The guys basically wash their hands after lubing the family Buick, throw on a T-shirt or Hawaiian-type shirt and off they go, whereas the ladies must plan weeks in advance, consulting fashion bloggers and accessorizing something original, provocative and fun. The girls definitely like to have fun.
Suddenly, I noticed a head-spinning array of body suites, workout gear, netting, halter tops, glitter and garments of every shape, size and material.
Then, like a messenger sent from above, I met Stuart Brazell in the media lounge, draped in a full-length, white feather duster, and crop top, looking like a dream scene in a science-fiction film. She explained that a duster is long enough to dust the floor, as opposed to a kimono, which is mid-length. And I supply our housekeeper with expensive mops and cleaning agents.
It turns out Stuart is a fashion influencer,” life coach, actress, blogger and trend setter, with a massive Instagram following. She designs and brands customized looks, especially created for concertgoers.
With her husband and new baby, they recently attended Coachella and Stagecoach concert venues promoting her “influence” but they clearly love Napa’s BottleRock best. “These music festivals,” she said, “provide a safe place for a woman to lose her inhibitions and embrace and actualize her creative artistry without judgment.”
I asked if she would shop at Safeway dressed like this?”
Her husband answered. “At home, she is plain and normal but at festivals she becomes animated, alive with imagination, and it’s fun.”
BottleRock VII is in the books. With the amazing display of fashion statements, odd characters, and oh yes, wall-to-wall music. As they left the grounds, people were overheard planning for BottleRock VIII.