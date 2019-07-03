The Bouchaine Young Artist Series returns next week, presenting free concerts performed by rising musicians as part of Festival Napa Valley’s summer program.
This series has grown in popularity each year, and this year, one of the three performances has been moved to the evening hour.
Bouchaine Young Artist concerts were moved to Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center last year, doubling the capacity and increasing access for local residents.
Tickets may be reserved by accessing the event on the Festival Napa Valley website calendar page and selecting the performance desired. While concert passes are free, there is $3 ticketing fee.
All performances are at The Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa.
The schedule is:
— Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, with Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano, Friday, July 12, 7 p.m.
British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year Award, makes his Bay Area debut in a recital accompanied by his sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason.
The young cellist drew raves performing at the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician competition, Kanneh-Mason is already in great demand from major orchestras and concert halls worldwide. In January 2018, his debut recording “Inspiration,” was released, featuring the Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla. Alongside short works by Shostakovich, Offenbach, Casals, and Saint-Saëns, Kanneh-Mason’s own arrangement of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” was also featured on the album.
In June 2018, Kanneh-Mason received the Male Artist of the Year and the Critics’ Choice awards at the re-launched Classic BRIT Awards, and in July 2018 he became the first artist to receive the new BRIT Certified Breakthrough Award, having sold over 30,000 copies of his debut album in the UK and surpassing 100,000 album sales worldwide.
Kanneh-Mason makes debuts in the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons with the Seattle Symphony, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Netherlands Chamber Orchestra at the Concertgebouw, the Atlanta Symphony, London Philharmonic, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. He will also return to the BBC Symphony Orchestra to perform the Elgar Concerto in his hometown of Nottingham and makes his debut at the Vienna Musikverein with the Japan Philharmonic.
Isata Kanneh-Mason, is a postgraduate at the Royal Academy of Music, studying piano with Carole Presland.
She held the prestigious Elton John Scholarship for her undergraduate studies at the Royal Academy, performing with John in Los Angeles in 2013. She also held the Elsa and Leonard Cross Scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music, Junior Department, studying piano with Patsy Toh. She won two ABRSM Gold Awards at age 10 and 11 for the highest marks in the UK for grades 7 and 8 Piano.
She has performed around the UK and abroad, in concerto appearances, solo recitals, and chamber ensembles.
— Mitya Nilov, percussion, with Liana Pailodze Harron, Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m.,
Mitya Nilov has appeared in top halls around the globe, including the Alte Oper Frankfurt, Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, Great Hall of the St. Petersburg Philharmonia, Mariinsky Theater Concert Hall, and the New World Center in Miami, where the depth, sincerity and sensitivity of his performances have captivated audiences.
Nilov has collaborated with leading contemporary composers including Hannah Lash, Lansing McLoskey, and Alejandro Viñao. Mostly recently, he appeared with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra performing Avner Dorman’s double percussion concerto Perfumes, Spices, Toxins! under the baton of Carolyn Kuan. Other recent engagements include a performance of Emmanuel Sejourne’s Concerto for Marimba and Strings with the Frost Symphony Orchestra and an appearance at the Arts Basel Festival as a featured Grand Art Tour Artist. He has been performing internationally as a part of the “Elemental Culture” percussion project since 2015.
Born in Minsk, Belarus, Nilov was accepted to the Special Music School at the Saint-Petersburg State Conservatoire at age 7. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and his master’s degree from the Saint-Petersburg State Conservatoire. Most recently, Nilov completed his Artist Diploma at Yale University, where he was a member of the Yale Percussion Group.
A versatile pianist and seasoned educator, Dr. Liana Pailodze Harron first emerged as a soloist at the age of 8. She has performed with the Shilakadze Chamber Orchestra, the Georgian Television Orchestra, the Georgian Symphonic Orchestra, the Frost Symphony Orchestra, and the Frost Wind Ensemble. In chamber music settings, Harron has played at leading venues across the United States and Europe.
Born in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia, Harron first studied piano at the Paliashvili Music School for Gifted Children. She went on to receive her doctoral degree in piano performance at the University of Miami, graduating cum laude.
Currently residing in New York City, Harron holds a faculty position at the 92nd Street Y School of Music and is the music director for the Manhattan Girls Chorus.
— iSing Silicon Valley Girlchoir, Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m.
iSing is an arts organization committed to the music education of girls in grades 1–12. iSing is “just for girls” because it wants to encourage girls to develop their potential as leaders, creators, and performers through music. Singing is empowering.
Bouchaine Vineyards, the series sponsor, is the oldest continuously operating winery in the Carneros District, originally planted in the late 1880s. Gerret and Tatiana Copeland have been the proprietors of the estate since 1981.