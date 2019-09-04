The Boys Of Summer, who’ve been called “the most authentic-sounding Eagles (tribute) band in America” by comedian George Lopez, perform two shows at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Blue Note.
The Boys of Summer have spent this season headlining performances at large music festivals, county fairs, wineries, and live music venues across the U.S.
Prescott (Arizona) Night Out, wrote, “People moved in closer to the stage, the first chords were struck and Boys of Summer launched their first set...before long the dance floor filled up. This talented group of musicians cranked out one classic after another. Song after song. the dance floor remained filled and the saloon stayed busy.”
The Boys of Summer are Jimmy Williamson, drums-vocals; Darrel Monson, guitar/vocals; Nate King, guitar/vocals; David A. Williams, guitar/vocals; Chris Turbis, keyboards/guitar/vocals; and Mike Bear, bass/vocals.
The six musicians are lifelong friends, who for several decades, have played the music of the Eagles, recreating the sounds, harmonies of the legendary West Coast group.
Tickets are $10-$19.75. For more information, call (707) 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com. Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa.