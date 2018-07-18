OAKVILLE – With a bandanna wrapped around her head and a country twang in her voice, Brandi Carlile elevated my expectations for the Robert Mondavi Summer Music Series. I went to last Saturday’s show not really knowing who Carlile was. But by the time I left, I would recognize her voice anywhere.
Her vulnerability and vocal range transported me. It didn’t matter that the grounds were flooded with (mostly female) fans — the concrete wall behind everyone worked just fine for me as Carlile crooned lyrics like “All of these lines across my face/Tell you the story of who I am … But these stories don’t mean anything/When you’ve got no one to tell them to.”
Although accompanied by bandmates and twin brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth, Carlile’s performance felt like a one-woman folk festival. Her songs were diverse, giving the audience that foot-tapping experience with songs like “Raise Hell” in addition to slower, more emotional sounds like those found in her recent hit “The Joke.”
Carlile didn’t just sing for the crowd, though; she spoke to it. Her honest storytelling added an extra dimension to the already intimate venue, covering topics near and dear to her, including her family.
Carlile made it a point to bring up her wife and two children because, she said, “It’s important to keep talking about, even in California.” Her song, “The Mother,” which is about her daughter Evangeline, spoke not only to same-sex parents, but adoptive parents in general.
After getting personal, Carlile brought the party back with covers “Folsom Prison Blues” and Led Zeppelin’s “Going to California.” Then, in true folk fashion, Carlile brought out the yodeling.
One woman was so moved by Carlile’s mood, she walked around the crowd, recruiting people to dance with her. It was clear that these ladies were loyal fans of Carlile’s, some of them admitting to seeing her perform multiple times in the last decade. And, what was more clear, was that, after Saturday’s performance, they’d be lining up to see her again.