Transcendence Theatre Company presents "Shall We Dance," from Aug. 3-19, the third presentation of 2018 summer series of "Broadway Under the Stars," presented at the open-air venue of the winery in Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.
Leslie McDonel directs this musical production starring Broadway professionals performing a showcase of movement, rhythm and vocals.
The “Broadway Under the Stars” experience includes pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. in the park’s sprawling vineyard and meadow. Audiences are invited to enjoy musical entertainment before the main performance with homemade picnics or gourmet picnics purchased at nearby stores. At the venue, there are pre-show picnic options include a variety of food from local food trucks and vendors and wine representing eight Sonoma County wineries at each performance.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with live orchestration, music and dance performed under a star-filled sky in the Valley of the Moon.
General admission tickets are $45 to $50. Select tickets are $65 to $75; premium tickets are $85 to $99. VIP tickets, $139 to $150. Group tickets also available. Five dollars from every ticket sold is contributed for the support and maintenance of Jack London State Historic Park. Purchase tickets at transcendencetheatre.org/single-tickets/ or call 877-424-1414.
The house opens for seating 30 minutes before showtime. Parking is free.
Jack London State Historic Park is at 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit BestNightEver.org.