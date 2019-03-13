Transcendence Theater Company, the Sonoma-based troupe that wowed Napa audiences with its December holiday show at the Lincoln Theater, will open its outdoor summer season opens with its first production of a Broadway musical, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize- winning musical “A Chorus Line.”
Conceived, directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, “A Chorus Line” features music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante and additional choreography by Bob Avian. The groundbreaking musical ran for 6,137 performances on Broadway. When it closed in 1990, “A Chorus Line” achieved the milestone as the longest-running Broadway show in history.
Transcendence Theatre Company presents “A Chorus Line” from June 14 to June 30 with weekend evening performances at the Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.
“We have been dreaming about producing ‘A Chorus Line’ for a decade,” said Amy Miller, artistic director of Transcendence Theatre Company. “This is a groundbreaking moment for our company and for this entire community that has supported Transcendence and helped make this dream a reality.”
“ ‘A Chorus Line’ is a perfect show for Transcendence because it celebrates how every person has their own unique story and journey and how that unites us all through the experience of life,” Miller said.
“I am excited to direct this reimagined version of my favorite musical. You may have seen ‘A Chorus Line’ before, but you have never seen it under the stars in our field of dreams. We can’t wait to share it.”
“A Chorus Line” was conceived in 1974 during workshop sessions attended by several Broadway dancers, including eight dancers who appeared in the original cast. Early workshops were hosted by dancers Michon Peacock and Tony Stevens until a young, up-and-coming Broadway director and choreographer, Michael Bennett, was invited as an observer.
Eventually, Bennett took full control of the workshops and development of the show. Serving as director and co-choreographer with Bob Avian, Bennett ushered “A Chorus Line” to its Off-Broadway debut at The Public Theater in April of 1975 and then to its Broadway opening July 25, 1975 at the Shubert Theatre. With critical praise and record-breaking box office sales, the musical was honored with nine Tony Awards and received the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The Transcendence 2019 season continues with new musical revue productions of “Fantastical Family Night,” presented July 19-20; “Those Dancin’ Feet,” presented Aug. 9025; and “Gala Celebration,” presented Sept. 6, 7 and 8.
The “Broadway Under the Stars” experience includes pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. in the park’s vineyard and meadow. Audiences are invited to enjoy musical entertainment before the main performance with picnics. At the venue, there are pre-show picnic options with a variety of food from local gourmet food trucks and vendors and fine wine representing several Sonoma County wineries at each performance.
Season tickets are available with reduced prices when purchasing tickets for least two “Broadway Under the Stars” shows with options of general, premium and VIP tickets from $39.99 to $142.99. Single tickets are available with options of general, premium and VIP tickets from $45 to $145. Discounts also available with purchases of 10 or more tickets.
Reserve tickets by telephone at 877-424-1414 or at BestNightEver.org.