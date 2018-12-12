Beautiful swirling colors in unique designs are the hallmark of the acrylic poured art exhibit by the Brown Street Gallery artists at the Napa Main Library this month.
According to Brown Street Gallery program director, Emmy Lesko, the 22 paintings at the library were done by 15 Brown Street Gallery artists who were assisted by their art instructor and occupational therapist, Christina Williamson.
Williamson will be giving a demonstration of the acrylic pouring process the artists used at a wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception at the library from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.
She will give an art talk at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
During the reception, Jennifer Knell, a folk and rock musician, will play guitar and sing. Knell works at the Napa Main Library as a children’s librarian.
The library hosts an art exhibit from Brown Street Gallery and Vine Village on alternate years.
Brown Street Gallery was started in 2006 by Napa Valley Support Services to provide opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities to express themselves through creative and performing arts.
The program consists of a studio where artists participate in expressive arts activities five days a week and an art gallery where artists exhibit and sell their work.
“Clients feel a sense of pride in seeing their artwork professionally framed and exhibited,” Lesko said. “We maintain an open policy, inviting art lovers, collectors and the general public to visit our studio, attend gallery openings, meet the studio artists, purchase their artwork, volunteer time and donate funds to ensure the continuation of our program.”
Brown Street Gallery at 2225 Brown St., Suite 102, hosts four shows a year and develops shows in the community. It has a boutique, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where shoppers can purchase the art created by the client artists.
Artists receive 50 percent of the profit from the sale of their work.
“The Brown Street artists are responsible for 80 percent of each painting,” Williamson said. “If the edges need to be finished, sometimes I do it.”
Williamson prepares the canvas for the artists and puts paint in bottles.
“I work with the artists at their level. Some stir, some shake the paint. If they can’t do this, they pick the colors,” Williamson said. “I assist the artists to work at their highest function.”
“We’ve had our Brown Street artists juried into Open Studios and they have also been involved with Kristina Young’s mosaic earthquake project,” Williamson said.
Williams said it takes a “lot of paint” to do the acrylic pours. She has the artists do a “dirty pour,” which is a term for mixing more than one paint color in the same container before adding it to the canvas.
Two, three, four or more pre-mixed colors are put into a container, and then poured onto a canvas in a single puddle, in a circle, a square, rows or just randomly across the canvas, allowing gravity to create the painting.
Williamson said that bottle caps are used to create interest as the paint can be poured over them.
“Doing acrylic pouring art is a lot of fun for anyone,” Williamson said, and then added with a laugh, “I warn you it can be addictive.”
Compelling visual effects that Williamson refers to as “cells” can be created with oils and lubricants in acrylic pouring. Products like silicone help create cells by remaining separate from the paints.
“There might be some canvases done with the same paint, but each painting is totally different.” Williamson said.
“We’ve had wonderful volunteers help us hang this show in the library,” Williamson said.