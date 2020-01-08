The Jarvis Conservatory presents François Ozon’s award-winning film, “By the Grace of God” at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
A study of men confronting their past, “By the Grace of God” won several international film festival accolades, including Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud), lives with his wife and four children in Lyon, a bastion of the French Catholic bourgeoisie. A fervent church-goer, he learns that Father Preynat (Bernard Verley), the priest who abused him when he was a Boy Scout, is still working with children. He decides to take action, soon to be joined by two other victims of the priest, François (Denis Ménochet) and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud).
The three men risk much to denounce the perpetrator and the institution that has always protected him, an endeavor that will endanger the relationships with their loved ones and threaten their own fragile selves.
Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times wrote, “By the Grace of God is an exceptional process movie—patient, lucid, generously human.”
Tickets are $15.
Jarvis presents “By the Grace of God” as part of The International Film Showcase’s newest acquisitions of critically acclaimed filmmakers.
Jarvis Conservator is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 255-5445.