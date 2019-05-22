Closing their 10th anniversary season with a bang, Lucky Penny Productions presents the popular musical “Cabaret” on May 31–June 16.
"Cabaret" came to Broadway in 1966. With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff, the musical is based on John Van Druten's 1951 play "I Am a Camera", which was adapted from 1939's short novel "Goodbye to Berlin" by Christopher Isherwood.
Set in the Kit Kat Club in 1931 Berlin, the story involves a young American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, who develops a relationship with an English cabaret performer, Sally Bowles, while ominous political developments loom over the libertine world of late Weimar Germany. The 1966 original Broadway production became a major hit, inspiring a London run and the 1972 Bob Fosse film, which made Liza Minnelli a star.
The cast features many of the dancers from Lucky Penny’s award-winning production of “Chicago” under the guidance of resident choreographer Staci Arriaga. Longtime Bay Area director and performer Ken Sonkin is the stage director, working with resident music director Craig Burdette.
Leading the cast are Brian Watson, winner of the Arty Award for his performance in Lucky Penny’s “Hands on a Hardbody”, as the Master of Ceremonies, with Ashley Garlick as Sally Bowles. Tim Setzer and Karen Pinomaki play Herr Schultz and Fraulein Schneider, with Ryan Hook as Cliff, F. James Raasch as Ernst, and Andrea Dennison-Laufer as Fraulein Kost. The ensemble includes Jenny Angell, Marjory Harper, Kirstin Pieschke, Melissa Martinez, Danielle Tortolani, Jenny Veilleux, Alex Gomez, Danny Quezada, Michael David Smith, and Barry Martin.
"Cabaret" performances are at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets can be purchased at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.