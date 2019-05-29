Calistoga Jazz presents pianist Larry Vuckovich playing hits from Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Ahmad Jamal, Vince Guaraldi and more from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Tucker Farm Center.
Cole's classic piano/guitar/bass trio format became one of the most popular combinations in the 1940s and the ‘50s. Pianists Peterson, Jamal, Guaraldi and others recorded successful albums.
This concert features 23-year-old Kai Lyons on guitar, along with veteran bassist Jeff Chambers.
Refreshments will be available. More information is at tuckerfarmcenter.com.