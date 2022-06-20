Calistoga Pottery — participating in a community they love

With equal parts joy, talent and clay, Jeff and Sally Manfredi, the owners of Calistoga Pottery, have made hand-crafted stoneware for more than 40 years.

For decades I had noticed their modest sign off Foothill Boulevard at the south end of Calistoga, but I had never found the time to visit. Once I did, however, I was amazed. There, just yards away from the busy roadway, a small cottage lay full of colorful stoneware plates, bowls, mugs and dishes in one room, while in the adjacent room a man and woman busily worked way — he actively forming clay bowls on a potter’s wheel as she painted other pieces with glaze. They smiled and welcomed me as I entered.

I must have stood there for a full minute, mouth agape. It was as if I’d entered another world — one that was full of handmade items that spoke of nature, earth and stories well told.

The Manfredis

The Manfredis’ manner of speaking reminded me of conversations I’d had in the past with academics from the East Coast — not an accent so much as a blend of frankness with hints of well-read philosophic underpinnings.

My hunch was correct. Both grew up on the East Coast, and both have connections to Cornell University. Jeff attended college there, while Sally’s father was a professor in their fine arts department. The two met through mutual friends.

Years later, while Sally was abroad studying art in Greece, their paths crossed again. Within a few years the couple had married and moved to San Francisco, where Jeff was working as a sous chef at Scott’s Seafood restaurant.

Sally came from a family of artists. Her mother was awarded the Newbery Medal for her children’s book, “My Father’s Dragon,” which was colorfully illustrated by Sally’s grandmother. Sally studied painting and eventually earned a BFA at the California College of the Arts in Oakland.

Jeff discovered ceramics in college, when he joined a group that “threw” pots in the basement of Willard Straight Hall and became hooked. For years clay was more of a hobby than a career, but when the owner of the restaurant asked that he make a collection of cioppino bowls, the lightbulb turned on.

“It really seemed to make sense — me making them and Sally painting them,” Jeff said. “So, we used our life savings of $8,000 to start the business and have never looked back.”

Becoming Calistoga Pottery

Before opening Calistoga Pottery in 1980, the couple first opened a small ceramics studio in Bodega, California.

“We loved Bodega,” Sally said. “They called me Sally Potter. But we were planning on starting a family and wanted to be in a place with sidewalks, a good library and maybe even a few tennis courts.”

Fortunately, Phil Rogers, a colleague of Jeff’s from Scott’s Seafood restaurant, had recently purchased the Calistoga Inn. He offered the couple space to set up shop and part-time jobs bartending and as onsite innkeepers.

Eventually the Manfredis purchased a home in Calistoga. Jeff and his brother built the studio and showroom that remain little changed today.

Being one of the first — if not the first — pottery shop in the Napa Valley means that after 40 years, thousands of locals and visitors have purchased their wares. Dozens of restaurants, wineries and inns have worked with Sally and Jeff to create custom pieces for their businesses and homes.

“We have a collection of items we’ve made that we store on a special shelf for all of that type of work,” Jeff said. “That way if they ever need more I can go back and look. Every piece is always a little bit different because we're a little bit different when we make them, but we get pretty close.”

Generations of customers have connected with Calistoga Pottery, many having custom wares created. Some have even had the print of their child's’ foot or hand imprinted into a plate or bowl.

“It’s rewarding to see the continuity of families come through,” Jeff said. “Often we’ll have a young person come in and tell us that they’ve been using our plates or cups for as long as they can remember, and now they want to pass that same experience on to their own kids.”

'Actively participating'

The Napa Valley is one of the few places that people visit primarily for wine and food experiences. However, the valley also attracts a wide array of people who have skills and passions beyond culinary delights.

“A lot of businesses within the valley were invented by people who just want to live here,” Sally said. “It’s a special place because when people make or buy something here, they are actively participating in a community that they appreciate, love and want to connect with.”

As the Manfredis’ business grew so, too, did their own family and their connection with the community. Jeff served on the Calistoga Planning Commission for 14 years, and Sally volunteered at the community garden and assisted with numerous school fundraising events for their two daughters, Hanna and Livia.

Their daughters both went to college in the East, eventually married and now live in the Bay Area. Today Jeff and Sally are the proud grandparents of Paloma and Louisa, who are close enough to visit often.

When asked if anyone in their family has intentions of making their own stoneware someday, Sally shrugs.

“Who knows?” she said. “Everyone is on their own path.”

How long does it take to make a bowl?

In the early 1990s a fashionable ceramics trend — adding grape images to large plates — began showing up in big-box stores.

“People would come in and ask why we didn’t do more ‘grape stuff’ on our plates,” Jeff said. “We just couldn’t do that, but we thought there might be another way.”

Their idea was not to put grapes onto the plates but instead to make grapes an integral part of the stoneware creations themselves.

Jeff reached out to his numerous vineyard-owning friends and asked if he might collect the ash from any burned vines. Many were happy to comply. Wood ash is a normal component of many of the final glazes that adorn stoneware creations. But instead of using any old wood, they decided to use the ashes from burned grapevines to make a special glaze.

After a vineyard has reached the end of its life, vines are often removed and burned, which explains why most winter mornings in the Napa Valley are accompanied by a few ribbons of smoke as vines are reduced to piles of ash. Normally the ash is just plowed back into the earth, but Jeff gathers the “softest ash” in 40-gallon buckets.

Back at the studio, the ash is cured by washing it with water to bring the pH down to neutral, then dried and sifted into a fine powder. Jeff mixes the ash with feldspar (a meltable silica-rich mineral that provides a durable non-leachable glaze when brought to high temperatures), a dash of mineral-rich Calistoga water and a pinch of clay. The process takes months.

Once Jeff has used his potter’s wheel to craft a stoneware piece into the desired shape, it is trimmed and dried before Sally paints the grape-ash glaze onto its outside. The final step is to fire the creation in a high-temperature kiln.

The end results speak of earth, stone and wood, where colors and textures blend into form and function that evoke nature and comfort. These are items I want to gaze at in wonder and also to use: mugs from which to sip my coffee and plates upon which to share a well-cooked meal. The pieces remind me of the beauty and mystery of our connection to the earth.

After watching Jeff’s fluid motion as he formed a bowl or Sally as she added her art, I asked how long it takes to make a single bowl. Sally’s face broke into a wide grin.

“It takes three minutes and 50 years,” she said.

At that Jeff smiled and went back to work making a bowl while Sally headed into the next room to greet a couple who had just come in to see the shop.

Calistoga Pottery is located at 1001 Foothill Blvd. For more information, visit calistogapottery.com.