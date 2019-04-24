{{featured_button_text}}

The third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley takes place April 26-28. Individual event tickets are available for the annual Saturday Night at the Speedway, a bicycle party at the Calistoga Speedway race track.

Proceeds from the event will help support the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

Inspired by the cult-classic, coming-of-age film "Breaking Away" and by Indiana University’s Little 500 race, Saturday Night at the Speedway features food trucks, live music, beer and wine.

The main event is a bicycle relay race around the half-mile track. No bikes are necessary, as CampoVelo has provided single-speed bikes by made-in-the-USA Detroit Bike company.

NBC Sports Tour de France announcer Bob Roll returns as the course announcer for the night.

Attendees can join a team or just come out and enjoy the action.

Tickets for Saturday Night at the Speedway are $35 general admission and $15 for those 20 and younger at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit campovelo.com.

