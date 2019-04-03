The First Presbyterian Church of Napa will present "Calvary," a cantata by Music Director John Partridge as part of their Palm Sunday service on Sunday, April 14. The service begins at 9 a.m.
Soloists Florida Stringer, Deborah Tonella, Chad Williams, John Partridge and Peter Hayes will be joined by the church choir and a 10-piece jazz band to present the work which tells the story of Jesus' arrest, trial and crucifixion. The piece combines elements of jazz, blues and spirituals.
The service is open to the public. There is no charge. The First Presbyterian Church is at 1333 Third St., Napa.