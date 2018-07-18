The Letitia Jarvis Art Film series presents Georges Bizet's "Carmen" from the Bregenz Festival in Austria at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 21. Tickets are $20.
The desirable Carmen fascinates the soldiers on guard duty. Don José is ordered to detain her after a fight but instead, she captivates him. Arrested for his weakness, he is soon released and dreaming of spending his life with her, even at the cost of losing his rank and status. He hides out with her band of smugglers, ignores words of warning, and even imagines he's more than a match for Escamillo, the swaggering bullfighter, Carmen's lover, who makes Don José mad with jealousy.
Bizet's captivating music with its Spanish sounds took the world by storm: Carmen's "Habanera" and "Seguidilla," like Escamillo's "Toreador's Song," are known to one and all. The French composer's most successful opera was staged at Bregenz with a set designed by British artist Es Devlin who has designed sets for pop stars like Ad le, U2, Take That, the Pet Shop Boys and Kanye West.
In collaboration with the stage director Kasper Holten, Director of Opera at the Royal Opera House in London, she has also worked at opera houses in Helsinki and Copenhagen, at the Theater an der Wien and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden.
For the Danish stage director, this "opera about destiny and obsession" centers on "two people who are treated as outsiders, whose paths cross and who cling to each other in a passionate but unhealthy relationship."
For tickets and information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.