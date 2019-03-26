With a history dating more 1,000 years, Scotch whisky is as integral to Scotland’s identity as the bagpipe, thistle and tartan plaid. So it is fitting that the Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s second annual celebration of Tartan Day on April 6 will again focus on single malt Scotch.
For the first time, this exploration of food and whisky pairings takes place in downtown Napa, at the CIA at Copia, where the museum has just opened its first touring pop-up exhibition: “France is a Feast: the Photographic Journey of Paul & Julia Child.”
The fact that Julia Child was of part Scottish descent is “a happy coincidence,” says museum Executive Director Laura Rafaty. “We are so proud to be launching our first touring exhibition, and thrilled to be part of the downtown Napa scene. We thought that bringing our very popular series of whisky tastings to CIA at Copia for Tartan Day would be the perfect way to bring it all together.”
According to Alex Prud’homme, Julia Child’s “My Life in France” co-author (and husband Paul Child’s great-nephew), who also wrote the text for the museum’s exhibit: “Julia’s paternal grandfather, John McWilliams, was descended from tall, thrifty Scottish Presbyterians who settled in Illinois. He followed the Gold Rush in 1849, and prospered.”
An estimated 11 million people in the U.S. claim Scottish or Scots-Irish descent, making them this country’s 8th largest ethnic group, and a number of these Scots call the Napa Valley home.
James Forbes of St Helena became one of the original “Domainiacs” working at Domaine Chandon in 1977. Originally from Aberdeenshire, Scotland, he has lived in the valley for more 25 years, but retains close ties with his homeland and is chieftain of Scotland’s popular Lonach Highland Gathering & Games.
As a Scotch whisky expert, he created the Dramophone Whisky app and again will be curating the museum’s whisky tasting on April 6, having curated last year’s sold-out Tartan Day and November tastings.
“Our recent long rainy season puts me in mind of Scotland, and this ‘whisky weather’ provides the perfect environment for enjoying a dram by the fire." says Forbes. “The Lonach Highland & Friendly Society has been preserving and celebrating Highland dress and culture for almost 200 years, so it is good to see that mission spread to America, even if only for one day in April.
"Lonach’s most public face is our Highland Games, which is always on the fourth Saturday in August, and is the only games with a march of over 200 Highlanders in full regalia. Needless to say, there is a certain amount of Highland hospitality involved."
Scots in the Napa Valley are associated with wine as well as with whisky. Robert Louis Stevenson was an early Napa Valley visitor, who predicted in the 1870s that the “smack of California earth will linger on the palates of our grandchildren” -- a prediction born out by wineries like Stewart Cellars, whose owners celebrate their heritage with Tartan Red Cabernets and Stewart clan colors.
The winery in Yountville was founded by the Stewart family in 2000 with many nods to their Scottish heritage, including the architecture, interior decor, and thistle logo. Its Tartan Red Blend, made with Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, features the Stewart clan’s hunting tartan on the bottle label.
Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners, with wife Gillian, who is a native of Scotland, has hosted a Burns Supper annually since 1995, at wineries or with wine industry friends like Monticello winemaker Chris Corley.
St. Helena’s Brasswood Estate restaurant and winery is home to local nonprofit NapaShakes’ annual Burns Night Supper in January, which features a bagpiper, Ceilidh band, toasts to “Scotland’s Bard” Robert Burns and, of course, lots of haggis, wine and whisky.
Says Brasswood General Manager Marcus Marquez, “With family ties to a Scottish heritage, co-owner and winemaker Stacia Dowdell and her team love to welcome NapaShakes to Brasswood as their home base for this event.”
For years, chef (and Irishman) Bob Hurley hosted a popular Burns Supper at his restaurant in Yountville, but he has since joined forces with the NapaShakes clan, turning up in traditional tartan attire.
Calistogan Colin MacPhail of VINFABULA Partners, who enjoys spending Tartan Day with son Campbell, jokes that the reputation of the Scots proved useful for job interviews: “I got my first job in the Napa Valley wine industry, with no experience, by declaring ‘but Scots have a natural affinity with all alcohol.’ My potential employer and owner of the winery sighed, ‘Well, BS is a big part of the wine business and you certainly have that, I’ll give you an interview.’
"Being Scottish in the wine industry has been a great asset ... when you are Scottish, people have very low expectations of your abilities in wine and food, so it’s easier to overdeliver. My last job in Scotland was working as a current affairs journalist and producer for the BBC. Twenty-three years and many vinous adventures have taken me full circle, as I now consult for wineries on their brand stories and how to more effectively, and profitably, tell them.”
This is the museum’s third whisky tasting. According to Rafaty, these tastings, along with a Miminashi Sake tasting and the annual “Top Drink” festival, are among the museum’s most popular events, bringing new visitors to the museum – who then stay and enjoy the art. “Our first Tartan Day tasting in 2018 quickly sold out, and was held within the “France is a Feast” exhibit. We learned from James Forbes about Scottish “terroir” – how the land and climate of various regions of Scotland affect the taste of the whiskies. This was followed by an equally popular exploration in November of expensive ‘Splurge Worthy’ whiskies, where we sampled Scotch costing $300 a bottle.”
That event was sponsored by Scotland’s Duncan Taylor, and by Napa’s Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits, which features a wide selection of single malt Scotch in its First Street Napa location.
The April 6 tasting at the CIA at Copia, which includes a tour of the “France is a Feast” exhibit, will feature a curated selection of five whiskies, plus five paired food tastings. It is aimed both at whisky novices and those who have attended prior tastings or who enjoy whisky at cocktail hour and after dinner, yet who aren’t certain how to pair it with food.
“Scotch Whisky is the perfect natural accompaniment to many of the foods that wine has trouble with,” said Forbes. “It is always fun to watch that moment of revelation when you introduce local food and wine experts to a pairing they had never considered before.”
With Scotland having a major moment in popular culture, and television shows like "Outlander" driving U.S. tourists to Scotland in record numbers, Tartan Day provides an opportunity for Napa Valley residents and visitors to enjoy “a wee dram” and to experience wearing the tartan and/or kilt. Kilt-wearing wannabes with questions about proper attire can always reach out to the experts at William Glen & Son in San Francisco, a leading Bay Area purveyor of tartans and full Highland regalia.
“Kilts and tartan fabrics are definitely optional at our whisky tastings,” says Rafaty. “The important thing to bring is an open mind, because the tastings and pairings James Forbes puts together are always informative and surprising. Many former whisky skeptics emerge from our tastings as converted whisky true believers."
National Tartan Day on April 6 commemorates the day in 1320 when the Scots signed the Declaration of Arbroath, formally declaring their independence from England. The American Declaration of Independence was modeled on the Scots’ declaration; almost half of the signers of the American Declaration of Independence were of Scottish descent. The U.S. Senate Resolution on National Tartan Day was passed on March 20, 1998, designating National Tartan Day as a day for all Americans, particularly those of Scottish descent, to recognize Scottish Americans and their achievements and contributions to the United States. Tartan Day parades occur in major cities such as New York on or around April 6, featuring bagpipe bands and participants dressed in kilts with tartan patterns representing their clans.