'Chris Miller: Confluence' opens at the Napa Valley Museum

“Chris Miller: Confluence,” a new exhibition of recent works by the Napa Valley painter, opens at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville on Saturday, Jan. 22, in the History Gallery. It will run through March 20.

In recent abstract paintings, both large and small scale, Miller explores the relationship between form, color, and texture "to reveal the essential in our own experience," the museum press release reads. "The result is a collection of works that is vibrant, explorational. and deeply personal."

Miller was born in Carmel and grew up in Southern California when the San Fernando Valley was transitioning from agriculture to suburb, and pockets of abandoned orchards were interspersed with emergent residential subdivisions. Those orchards and the nearby Santa Monica Mountains afforded access to the natural world, an expansive back yard and, as with many children, he was frequently absorbed in expressing experiences in crayon and colored pencil drawings. He also found inspiration and encouragement from his grandfather, animator and fantasist Walt Disney.

He is the son of the late Ron and Diane Miller, founders of Silverado Vineyards and champions of the arts.

Miller studied at Fort Lewis College, CU Boulder, UC Santa Cruz and worked in the film and bicycle industries. After raising their two daughters in Telluride, Colorado, he and his wife, Catherine McNamee, moved back to California to Napa Valley’s Soda Canyon where they have lived since 2012.

“This work, produced in 2021, results from the practice of observation and interpretation of the everyday, macro and micro, both summarizing and enhancing in turns encounters with the natural world," he said.

"Steeped in moods, fragments of dreams, curiosity/obsession with a shape, breaking that apart or honoring it, sorting compositional elements to allow a flux in the order, intrigued by ambiguity, a sampling of a visual journal that drifts past conclusions, tending to inquire rather than answer.”

An artist's reception will be scheduled later in the show's run.

The Napa Valley Museum has also announced an extension of the show “Kitchen Gizmos & Gadgets from the Kathleen Thompson Hill Collection” in the Spotlight Gallery through March 20. Food and wine writer and editor Kathleen Thompson Hill has collected over 3,000 kitchen utensils as part of what she calls a “quirky obsession.” For this exhibition she highlights a variety of kitchens gadgets, from the first-ever ice cream scoop to the Toast-o-Lator.

Currently showing in the Main Gallery is "Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids," an original show devoted to the tantalizing if toxic toys we enjoyed as kids including creepy crawler makers, toy ovens and more. Also including are memorable wacky inventions like Slip ‘N Slides and Lawn Darts.

The hit show has been featured in Forbes and on NPR and KQED Forum, had has been extended by popular demand. It includes a “dangerously entertaining” audio tour narrated by the “Voice of Disney” Bill Rogers.

The Napa Valley Museum, at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance fees are $15 for non-member adults, 18 to 64; $10 for seniors 65 an older, $5 for youth 6 to 17, and free for members, veterans, active duty military and children under 5.

The museum is observing all COVID safety protocols, which are updated as the state, county and Veterans Home requirements change. Face masks are required. Visit www.napavalleymuseum.org for more information.