Christmas specials from Lucky Penny and Napa Valley College

Lucky Penny Productions presents not one, but two musicals for the 2022 holiday season.

Last year’s hit “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol” returns, and a new musical for kids and families, “Saving Santa,” makes its world premiere this weekend.

The two shows will run in repertory Dec. 2-18 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.

“A Napa Valley Christmas Carol” sets the classic Dickens story in modern day Napa Valley and centers on the selfish Alexander Yuge, owner of Yuge Wine Brands, who receives a needed visit from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, as his beleaguered employees struggle but succeed in celebrating the holidays.

The story, written by Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin, with original music and lyrics created by Rob Broadhurst, infuses humor, warmth, and spirits of all sorts into the familiar tale of redemption, after having one's wits thoroughly rattled.

The show, which premiered in December 2021, won three awards from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle.

“Saving Santa” is an all-new one-act musical by the creative team of Martin and Broadhurst developed from an idea by artistic director Taylor Bartolucci, mother of two small children.

“I had the idea for a story where Napa Valley kids discover Santa has run into trouble and needs help on Christmas Eve,” said Bartolucci. “So I asked Barry and Rob to write a show that parents could bring their children to. It’s an adventure story with a lot of laughs and a message, too.”

The cast of the 2022 “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol” features Barry Martin as Alexander Yuge, Daniela Innocenti-Beem as Sally Angell/Ghost of Christmas Present, Dennis O’Brien as Buddy Wise/Ghost of Christmas Past, Matt Davis as Joe Patchett, Kirstin Pieschke as Mary Patchett, Cecilia Brenner as Goldie Patchett/Ghost of Christmas Future, Dakota Dwyer as Frankie Patchett, and Jill Wagoner as Vivian Mandibel-Yuge.

“Saving Santa” features Jenny Veilleux as Mandi, Sarah Lundstrom as Randi, Brad Fisher as Copernicus the Elf, Alex Gomez as Donner the Dog, and Trey Reeves as Door Dash Dave.

For both shows Barry Martin is the director with Rob Broadhurst as music director. Taylor Bartolucci returns as choreographer for “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol” and Alex Gomex is choreographer for “Saving Santa.” Lighting is by April George. Costumes are by Barbara McFadden and Taylor Bartolucci.

Tickets are on sale at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.

'It's a Wonderful Life' at Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College (NVC) Theater Arts presents the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry, Dec. 2-10.

This American holiday classic is told as a live 1940s radio broadcast during which an ensemble tells the story of idealistic George Bailey who considers ending his life on one fateful Christmas Eve. The audience watches as actors portray several characters -- and perform all the sound effects that were staples of radio programs.

This revival of a Napa Valley College Theater Arts 2018 production features a new cast and direction by Jennifer King, professor of theater arts and coordinator of the Theater Arts and Film Studies department at NVC.

"We have had a wonderful time getting into the holiday spirit through spirited rehearsals and look forward to sharing the joy of this production with our Napa audiences,” King said.

The cast is composed of NVC students and community actors. Performances are in the studio theater at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

"It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" performances are on December 2, 3, 9 at 7 p.m. and 4, 10 at 2 p.m.

Ticketing Information and details can be found at https://performingartsnapavalley.org/